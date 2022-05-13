Golden State Pinball Festival at the Lodi Grape Festival Fairgrounds

Sacramento Bacon Fest is back and better than ever! The weeklong event, which celebrates all things bacon, takes place May 16–22. During the week, local restaurants, bars and breweries will serve bacon-themed specials. The week culminates with a bacon cooking competition on Sunday, May 22, from 1:30–4 p.m. at Mulvaney’s Pig on the Corner, with 10 local chefs competing to prepare a bacon-focused bite. The winner will receive The Guido Cup, named after the Bacon Fest’s founder, local foodie Brian Guido.
