ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District asking communities to reduce water use

By MARK JONES
kslnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST JORDAN, Utah — The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District is asking communities to reduce water use by 10%. This request comes after an official water supply restriction was adopted during Jordan Valley Water’s board meeting on Wednesday. Voluntary reductions in water use fall under Level 1 restriction, according to a...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
suindependent.com

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed. The southwest water situation has been serious for a while, but the Colorado River system that provides water to over forty million people is now experiencing energy problems, too, due to Lake Powell’s water level at Glen Canyon Dam. The level in Lake Powell has reached a point where the Bureau of Reclamation that manages Glen Canyon Dam’s power is jumping through hoops to ensure there is enough power for the millions of people in five states, including Utah, who rely on it. The lake’s level is at 3,522 feet, the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s. The lowest point at which the dam can produce power is 3,490 feet. And, the challenge is even greater because the less power they produce, the less revenue they get from the power sales. The less water pressure created by the lake’s level, the less efficiently the power turbines run. Reclamation is holding back water in Lake Powell to keep the level up and releasing water from upper reservoirs in the Colorado River Storage System to help. Specifically, Flaming Gorge Reservoir (currently 78% full itself) is being used to prop up Lake Powell, but at a Utah Colorado River Authority meeting it was made clear that even draining all the upper reservoirs would not maintain an adequate level in Lake Powell indefinitely.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah’s Megadrought: Have the abundance of Spring rains made a difference?

Despite the recent recurring rains we have had along the Wasatch Front, in the month of April and early May, Utah is not even close to being in the clear in the midst of our twenty-year megadrought. Examining the snowpack totals in Utah’s various drainage basins we can see the extent of the problem.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Wasatch County Council drafts resolution against bypass road through full length of North Fields

As the study for how to reduce Heber City traffic continues, the Wasatch County Council plans to take a position against a route that would interrupt open space. The council drafted, but didn’t vote on, a message that opposes the idea to build a road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. Council members like Steve Farrell tweaked the wording of a draft resolution on the issue.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Cedar City parents have concerns amid Iron Co. School District lawsuit

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County School District is undergoing a lawsuit after one mother is claiming her children were reportedly released to a stranger, kidnapped and later found out-of-state. Evan Blandford says he now picks his nine-year-old son up right outside of the doors from South Elementary in Cedar City, after he […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Jordan, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
City
West Jordan, UT
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

Utah State Auditor's report criticizes Kane Co. water district over conflicts of interest

A report by the Utah State Auditor is leveling some criticism at the Kane County Water Conservancy District over potential conflicts of interest. The report, released Thursday, was apparently sparked by complaints about the water district's efforts to build a golf course. Utah State Auditor John Dougall's office did not look into whether that project is appropriate. However, it did evaluate and find problems related to the water district's finances and conflicts of interest involving board members.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Supplies#Water Waste#Water Supply#Jordan Valley Water#Board Of Trustees
KPCW

Expect more Highway 40 delays starting this week

Drivers heading into Heber City have hit construction delays on U.S. Highway 40 recently, and drivers going uphill can expect the same this week. Crews for the Utah Department of Transportation have been updating bridges on Highway 40 for about two months, and the agency says the next phase could cause “heavy delays.” That’s scheduled to begin Monday or soon after.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

New parking garage seeks to unlock potential for growing Salt Lake neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — As the mayor of Salt Lake City, Erin Mendenhall is asked to attend a lot of groundbreaking events. These are ceremonies to celebrate the beginning of some sort of major structure that will one day play a vital part in the community, such as a new office building or facility. But as she stood in front of a crowd gathered outside of Industry on Thursday afternoon, she admitted she typically doesn't get excited about parking garages. The one that will fill the ground she was standing on might be the exception.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Alpine School District issues statement allowing cultural wear at graduations

AMERICAN FORK — The Alpine School District issued a statement Friday allowing students to wear objects of "cultural significance" to graduations. This statement is in response to many in the Alpine School District requesting change to what many called the "no lei" policy, as well as to comply with newly passed legislation, HB30, that allows "qualifying students to wear tribal regalia during a high school graduation ceremony."
ALPINE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City Council set to vote on medical protests

SALT LAKE CITY — During the pandemic, there were some protests around hospitals and clinics, which propelled the Salt Lake City Council to look at setting an ordinance limiting how protesters can protest at medical facilities. The proposed ordinance would limit how close protesters can set up next to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Groundbreaking of new apartments at U of U to help student housing situation

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials at the University of Utah are hopeful that the groundbreaking of new studio apartments will help relief the on-campus housing crunch. A total of 551 studio apartment units will be built. The apartments will include parking and will be accessible to Trax. However, the amount of rent students will pay is uncertain.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Why is Utah getting trashed?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s beautiful views are known all over the world but if you look closer, the views give way to something not nearly as nice. Litter is everywhere. Piece by piece the entire state is being trashed. John Gleason, the spokesperson for UDOT,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

More than 2,000 rally for abortion rights in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Eve Thompson-Brown, a 16-year-old, said overturning Roe vs. Wade would put tens of millions of lives in danger, since illegal abortions lead to a significant portion of pregnancy deaths. She argued that no one has the right to use a person's body against their will.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy