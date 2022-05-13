ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

When is Lansing's two-way street conversion? Depends on a missing signal pole, BWL project

By Elena Durnbaugh, Lansing State Journal
In downtown Lansing, out-of-service traffic lights and plastic wrap over street signs serve as a promise of the two-way street conversion yet to come.

The city had originally planned to reroute the flow of traffic on several downtown streets by the end of 2021, but the completion date has been pushed back for the second time to July.

There's still some work to be done before the conversion can take place, according to Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.

Before Grand Avenue can be converted into a two-way street, the Board of Water & Light needs to finish repairs on steam pipes at Grand and Washtenaw, which will impact the soon-to-be southbound lane. That project has an estimated completion date of late July.

The city is also waiting for a traffic signal pole and mast arm for the intersection of Capitol and Michigan avenues. That's expected to arrive in early June.

The timing of converting Pine Street and Walnut Street is dependent on how the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget decides to handle its parking in the area.

"We are coordinating with DTMB on changes needed to their parking facilities, so this timing is a bit more uncertain but could happen when we do Grand and Capitol," Kilpatrick said in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ks7me_0fcTLB8R00

The city also will have to paint new lines on the pavement.

"We have pavement marking plans prepared, but still need to figure out how to best accommodate bikes, since we don't have sufficient room to provide bike lanes on all streets without widening," Kilpatrick said.

Widening the streets to accommodate bike lanes would be financially prohibitive, Kilpatrick said.

When the project is completed, the following six streets will be two-ways:

  • Grand Avenue between Washtenaw Street and Oakland Avenue
  • Capitol Avenue between Washtenaw Street and Oakland Avenue
  • Walnut Street between Washtenaw Street and Oakland Avenue
  • Pine Street between Washtenaw Street and Oakland Avenue
  • Ottawa Street between Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Allegan Street between Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

The city will announce a schedule for the conversion once all signal and intersection work is done. Kilpatrick said the city plans to host an open house in June where people will be able to look at the plans, ask questions and talk with city staff.

When the time comes, the switch will happen over a weekend. The city will mark the pavement with new, faint lines a week in advance, then grind off the old markings beginning on a Saturday morning and fill in the rest of the new lines.

"We will work in the direction of current traffic flow, reducing traffic to one travel lane," Kilpatrick said. "As we finish a block, it will be opened to the new direction of travel."

The city expects to need one weekend to convert each pair of streets: Capitol/Grand and Pine/Walnut. Conversion of the Ottawa/Allegan one-way pair will be converted once approved by MDOT, which has jurisdiction over those streets.

Contact reporter Elena Durnbaugh at (517) 231-9501 or edurnbaugh@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ElenaDurnbaugh.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: When is Lansing's two-way street conversion? Depends on a missing signal pole, BWL project

