Lansing, MI

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Waverly Road in Lansing

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

LANSING – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday evening on Waverly Road, near Tecumseh River Road.

Witnesses said two motorcyclists were racing north speeds of more than 100 mph shortly after 7 p.m. when one of them lost control and struck a northbound vehicle, Lansing police said.

The motorcyclist – a 28-year-old Lansing man – was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Lansing police Sgt. Jillian Colby said. There were no other injuries.

Waverly Road was closed between West Willow Street and Tecumseh River while investigators worked at the scene.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Waverly Road in Lansing

