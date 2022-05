"Fortunate" was the word Salina High School South Principal Charles Kipp used in reference to the school's Class of 2022 during Sunday's graduation. "When I think back on the past four years, two of which I've had the priviledge of spending with these students, the Class of 2022 certainly has had to face unique challenges. And I think the best word to describe being here today is 'fortunate.' We're all fortunate to witness this year's graduating class' success and accomplishment. We're fortunate to have the opportunity to celebrate together as a family, a school, and a community," Kipp said to those assembled in Tony's Pizza Events Center.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO