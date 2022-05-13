Louisiana LunaChicks supports 4th Annual KTVE/KARD Homeless Veterans Food Drive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local organization supported the 4th Annual KTVE/KARD Homeless Veterans Food Drive.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, a Monroe based dance group, The Louisiana LunaChicks, donated 57 bags from Mac’s Fresh Market in West Monroe on Arkansas Road. Members are from several parishes, and they perform all over the area.

“We are donating 25 bags and we’ve asked all our group to match it individually,” Gibson said. “It’s heartwarming and it’s a good feeling to give back especially local, especially to your community and people in need.”

But, along with dancing, the Luna Chicks Founder Stacy Gibson said they give back to their community.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to this with the support of all our sponsors, we have several,” Gibson said. “We have more stuff coming up.”

The Louisiana LunaChicks encouraged other people to donate. The group supports local fundraisers, charity and nonprofits. Gibson founded the group in September of 2019.

Check out the Louisiana LunaChicks on Facebook here.