West Monroe, LA

Louisiana LunaChicks supports 4th Annual KTVE/KARD Homeless Veterans Food Drive

By My Sherie Johnson, Nick Sommer
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local organization supported the 4th Annual KTVE/KARD Homeless Veterans Food Drive.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, a Monroe based dance group, The Louisiana LunaChicks, donated 57 bags from Mac’s Fresh Market in West Monroe on Arkansas Road. Members are from several parishes, and they perform all over the area.

“We are donating 25 bags and we’ve asked all our group to match it individually,” Gibson said. “It’s heartwarming and it’s a good feeling to give back especially local, especially to your community and people in need.”

But, along with dancing, the Luna Chicks Founder Stacy Gibson said they give back to their community.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to this with the support of all our sponsors, we have several,” Gibson said. “We have more stuff coming up.”

The Louisiana LunaChicks encouraged other people to donate. The group supports local fundraisers, charity and nonprofits. Gibson founded the group in September of 2019.

Check out the Louisiana LunaChicks on Facebook here.

Talk Radio 960am

9 Privileges That Louisiana Residents Have

Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

A Once Popular Booming Bossier Business Quietly Closed Down

There are so many hidden gems in Shreveport-Bossier and there is always a fun place to discover. One Restaurant Caught Attention All Over Social Media For Their Delicious Soul Food. We Got the Recipe had so many raves on social media, there was one dish that always caught my eye,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Louisiana Ware Youth Center escape, three juveniles and woman in custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, as of Sunday, May 15, 2022, all four people were in custody. RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Louisiana State Police asked for the public’s help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na’varaya Lane and 15-year-old […]
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Lawmakers, grieving parents differ on how tough to get on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. - There’s broad agreement that Louisiana’s fentanyl crisis has reached acute levels, with overdose deaths attributed to manmade opioids up 119%, according to state health officials. But consensus on an approach to curb these numbers and discourage abuse of the drug remains elusive, even as state lawmakers advance a proposed law to make penalties harsher.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mother-child duos earn ULM degrees together

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Two different mothers will be graduating with their children on May 14, 2022 from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Shannon Dozier Ballew and Krisha Williams will each receive a Master of Arts in Teaching. Ballew’s daughter Gabby Ballew will earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Williams’ son Tavier Williams […]
MONROE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy mudbugs around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across The Chuck that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

St. Jude Dream Home Monroe is now open for free tours

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s official! The St. Jude Dream Home (Monroe) is now open for free tours. The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting held around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Within just 34 days, 8,000 St. Jude Dream Home tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Be sure to tune […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

