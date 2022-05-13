Aubrey completes two-game sweep of Celina

CELINA — Aubrey softball followed the same script for Game 2 as it did in Game 1. Strong pitching. Solid defense. Timely offense.

That proved to be a winning formula once again for the Chaps, as they shut down Celina in Game 2 of the 4A Region II quarterfinal, 4-1, to advance to the regional semifinal.

“I had no idea that our pitching was going to be that outstanding in two games against a great team like Celina,” said Aubrey coach Shon Ranton on Brynlie Dunkin’s performance. “I was just worried — they are offensively strong. It’s just a great job of pitching and defense.”

Celina (20-7) finished second in 4A-District 9 and had the third most runs scored in its district with 247. Aubrey held the Bobcats to one run in back-to-back games. Dunkie, after allowing a run in the first, threw six scoreless innings.

“Even in the first game, timely hits gave us three runs, and [in] a lot of times against [Celina] three runs is not enough. Today again, timely hitting. We had a pinch hitter, Carmen Alexander, come in and drive in a run. Things were good,” Ranton said.

Alexander was called on in the sixth and delivered, lacing a line drive to left field to expand the Chaps’ lead to 4-1.

When asked how far this Aubrey team can go on timely hitting and pitching, Ranton responded, “You never know.”

“Timely hitting is exactly what it is, it happens at different times,” he said. “We were fortunate in this two-game stretch here, we got it enough. We had enough offensive production to get it done with our pitching and defense.”

This is the third consecutive season where Aubrey is making a deep run in the postseason, advancing to the regional final last year and the regional quarterfinal two years ago.

“Hopefully we keep a good head on our shoulders, keep making good decisions at the plate when we need to, have some heroes show up every now and then, and hopefully stay sharp on our pitching and our defense, and that’s all we can ask,” Ranton said. “Go out there and do your best and whatever happens, happens.”

Aubrey will now wait, as it will play the winner of Bullard and Canton in the regional semifinal.

“I’m very proud of them and their pitching and defense and timely hitting. Even though game one didn’t feel like it was enough, but it was, Game 2 was enough again because of that stellar pitching and defense,” Ranton said.