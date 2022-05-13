ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bayfront's Baby Place braces for possible impact of formula shortage

By Sarah Blazonis
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg's Baby Place hasn't seen its baby formula supply dwindle due to an ongoing national shortage, but its director of nursing said that doesn't mean they're not preparing for a possible impact. What You Need To Know. The director of nursing...

Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Surgeon General Confronts FDA Over Baby Formula Shortages – When Will Baby Milk Be Freely Available Again?

Dr. Ladapo calls out a lack of communication from the FDA. Dr. Ladapo and Gov. DeSantisTwitter of FLSurgeonGen. On May 12 Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting clarity over when parents with young infants can expect the current shortages of baby formula to ease. It follows weeks of shortages, which have seen stores limiting sales of baby formula to ration out supplies amongst all who need them.
