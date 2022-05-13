Bayfront's Baby Place braces for possible impact of formula shortage

Hard water tastes better than soft water and it’s also good for your health, according to multiple studies. Tampa Bay is well-known for having hard water which typically falls between 140 to 300 parts per million. As a Tampa Bay local, it’s great that you get to benefit from the hardiness of the local water, but you’re also likely to experience problems in and around your home because of it. Here’s everything you need to know about living successfully in Tampa Bay with hard water.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO