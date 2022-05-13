Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

The Rollin' Relics will present their 20th annual Car Show on Saturday, May 14 at Veterans Park. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Their will be trophies awarded, drawings and a 50/50 drawing. The donation for...

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO