A man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man who was found shot dead in Gainesville, Virginia, in the predawn hours of Sunday. Michael Arthur, of Dumfries, was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Somerset Pointe Apartments at about 2 a.m. Prince William County police said it was part of a dispute.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO