Man, pregnant woman killed after two men shot into car in North Baltimore

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were killed when they were shot by two men while in a car in North Baltimore.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street.

Before she died, 38-year-old Angel Morgan Heather Smith had to have an emergency delivery.

Police said the newborn is in grave condition. Police have not released the boyfriend's name.

Police said the victims were in a car when two people came up and shot them.

"I can stand tonight and tell you a whole bunch of things, but what we really need to focus on is what caused this to happen, and to be quite honest and frank, I don’t give a (BEEP) what the conflict was," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We cannot have people shooting at pregnant women in our city."

Baltimore Police are now investigating 122 homicides in 2022.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.