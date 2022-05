From Tom Cruise to Tobey Maguire — at this point, there’s been more actors attached to potential MCU cameos than there are Oppenheimer casting announcements. As is the case with a lot of these Marvel ‘leaks’ many of the rumoured cameos expected to take place in Doctor Strange 2 ultimately didn’t happen — but according to a writer of the fantasy movie, there was one X-Men character who they very nearly did include, and we’re not talking about Wolverine. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Michael Waldron, who was one of the writers for MCU‘s first horror movie, revealed that the one and only Merc with the Mouth was among those they were considering for Doctor Strange 2 cameos.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO