Texas OL Isaiah Hookfin to be Placed on Medical Scholarship

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Hookfin’s Texas football career has come to an unfortunate end, as the redshirt junior offensive lineman will be put on a medical scholarship ahead of the 2022 season. Coach Sarkisian confirmed this on Wednesday at the Texas Fight Tour Event stop in Dallas. “He will not be...

heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Unseeded in NCAA Softball Tournament, Headed to Washington Regional

The Texas Longhorns were selected as an unseeded participant in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will head to Seattle for Regional play. As an unseeded team, the Longhorns will have to hit the road for the Regionals, and then the Super Regionals if they can advance past the first weekend.
TEXAS STATE
underdogdynasty.com

SMU Football: Rhett Lashlee Breaks Down the Mustangs 2022 Schedule

What do you see when you look at your favorite college football team’s 2022-23 season schedule? Do your eyes zero in on the rivalry matchup? Do you start counting up hypothetical wins and losses?. Take SMU for example – how many people do you think are salivating over that...
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the SEC in the near future, after agreeing to part ways with the Big 12 last fall. I’ve also heard Texas A&M does NOT want to be in the same pod with Texas. A&M sources will...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Sooners Run-Rule Mountaineers to Win Series

NORMAN – Tanner Tredaway and Brett Squires each homered and notched three RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 17-7 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in seven innings Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) scored 10 runs over the fourth...
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Commits to Big 12 Rival

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback earlier this season when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence, just before a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, after entering the transfer portal on April 20, Mitchell has committed and signed with West...
AUSTIN, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2025 Quarterback Sawyer Anderson

High school freshmen aren’t supposed to do the things that Sawyer Anderson did this past season. Anderson, a quarterback in the 2025 class, led Parish Episcopal (Texas) to a state title this past season while throwing for 2,961 yards and 32 touchdowns. And Friday, Anderson announced Oklahoma State joined the mix of programs that have extended an offer.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Cowboy Baseball Drops Series Opener

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State came up short in its series opener against No. 8 Texas Tech Friday night as the third-ranked Cowboys fell by a 7-6 count at O’Brate Stadium. The loss dropped the Pokes to 34-15 on the season and 13-6 in Big 12 play, while TTU improved to 33-16 and 12-7 in the league.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville | Local News

JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event. It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Longhorns sophomore Maier makes history en route to state

Golf is in Melanie Maier’s DNA. “I’ve been playing ever since I could pick up a club,” the George Ranch sophomore said. “Um,” Longhorns coach Rick Del Rosario corrected, “probably more like the day she was born, or the day after.”. Maier is the first...
GEORGETOWN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chad Morris announces resignation from Texas high school

Chad Morris is reportedly moving on to another opportunity as he’s stepped down from his Texas high school coaching post. Morris, the former Arkansas and SMU coach and Clemson offensive coordinator, announced the move through a press release from the school district, and said, “I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student athletes and a dedicated coaching staff.”
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: TCU baseball scores 30 runs, including 2 grand slams

TCU baseball had a historic day on Saturday when the program posted an insane 30 runs in one game. Suffice to say the TCU Horned Frogs absolutely crushed the Kansas Jayhawks during their day game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Seeing double-digit runs in a high-level baseball game isn’t uncommon, but when it gets into the thirties things are getting ridiculous and a mercy rule is almost needed.
FORT WORTH, TX
abc17news.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz is atop the leaderboard again at the Byron Nelson after shooting 66. The Colombian who calls the Dallas area home will be joined in the final group Sunday by Jordan Spieth. The hometown favorite shot 8-under 64 and is one stroke back. Joaquin Niemann is another shot back in third. Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories. Muñoz is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.
MCKINNEY, TX
big12sports.com

Big 12 Reprimands Mike White

In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct Policy, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has issued a public reprimand of University of Texas head softball coach Mike White for his actions while exiting the field after his first inning ejection during today’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinal game vs. Oklahoma State.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Severe storms in forecast for Oklahoma

The storms are expected to start this afternoon and move into the evening. today is the day to stay weather alert. We have storms in the forecast starting this afternoon. Let’s take *** look at that timeline highlighted in blue 3 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon. We could see storms start to dip into the central portion of the stay out of Kansas closer to dinnertime, 5 to 8 o’clock into the Oklahoma city and seminal area and down to the south and central and southeastern portion of the state. 8 to 11 o’clock tonight. Let’s kind of break this down for you. So anywhere from 10 to 3 o’clock this afternoon, we could see showers and storms coming out of Kansas, but they do have *** low chance to be severe. *** 40% chance for storms in Tulsa and Bartlesville and maybe even *** lingering storm or two in Ponca city or still water. But chances for *** lingering storm, *** very rare isolated storm to get out into the Ponca city, Stillwater area is pretty small. Better chances for those strong to severe storms highlighted in this dark green color from 3 to 7 o’clock tonight through Oklahoma city and seminal closer to dinnertime. So let’s take *** look at your predictor. There you go. You can see those showers and storms coming into play by about three o’clock this afternoon, really favoring the eastern portion of the state. If you live west of 35 you have *** chance for an isolated storm, but that chance is pretty low and you’ll have better chances to see those storms out to the east coming into the Oklahoma city seminal area by about 5 to 7 o’clock this evening and then congealing into *** line and tracking out to the south and east into texas by about 10 o’clock this tonight through the overnight hours. So there you go. Better chances for storms as we see the sunset. What are your risks here? Right around 70 mile per hour. Wind gusts will be likely with these storms hail up to the size of two inches. That’s close to the size of *** lime or an egg. Is possible that tornado risk is low but it’s not zero. It does include right to the east of Stillwater highlighted in green. Is that risk for an isolated tornado tonight? That’s *** two on *** scale of tin. As always, we will have more details on ko cio, join us tonight for this full coverage of those storms. We will have our chasers out. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, meteorologist Damon Lane and Jonathan Kander all standing by to monitor these storms. We will have you covered mm hmm. Yeah,
OKLAHOMA STATE

