Kansas State

Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued by casino

By John Hanna, Andy Tsubasa Field
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has legalized sports betting . But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area.

State officials and others weren’t sure ahead of Kelly’s signing of sports betting legislation Thursday when sports fans would be able to start making wagers. The lawsuit is from the Kansas Star Casino operated by Boyd Gaming about 15 miles south of Wichita.

Soldiers set to race in cardboard boxes across Kansas lake

The casino has a contract with the lottery and says that contract has been breached because the new law allows improper competition from new gambling devices at Wichita Greyhound Park.

