Jackson County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
State
Illinois State
City
Chester, IL
County
Jackson County, IL
County
Randolph County, IL
State
Missouri State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhart, or 13 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elkhart. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Lonoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Lonoke THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 10:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM CDT. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Minor flooding is occurring on the Ohio River at Shawneetown through the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 17.0 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
#Flood#Mississippi River
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lonoke, northeastern Grant, Jefferson, southeastern Saline, southeastern Pulaski and northwestern Arkansas Counties through 245 AM CDT At 201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from England to near Orion. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Stuttgart Sheridan... White Hall England... Wrightsville Redfield... Altheimer Humphrey... Humnoke Almyra... Keo Cane Creek... Estes East End... Orion Hensley Island... Cottondale Brummitt... Pine Bluff Arsenal This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 10 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Anderson County through 145 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkhart, or 8 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palestine and Elkhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lower Keys in Monroe County through 430 AM EDT At 355 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Big Torch Key, or near Niles Channel Bridge, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bahia Honda Channel Bridge, West End Of Seven Mile Bridge, Niles Channel Bridge, Spanish Harbor Channel Bridge, Ohio Key, Bahia Honda Key, Little Torch Key, Middle Torch Key, Big Torch Key and Summerland Key. This includes US 1 between mile markers 22 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, or 20 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Morrill, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Powell, southeastern Montgomery, south central Bath and northwestern Menifee Counties through 515 AM EDT At 442 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westbend, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Camargo and Bean around 450 AM EDT. Jeffersonville and Lucky Stop around 455 AM EDT. Clay Lick, Cedar Groves, Means, Hope and Walkers Crossing around 500 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cornwell, Rothwell and Frenchburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm may produce strong wind gusts and small hail portions of northeastern Trinity and northeastern Houston Counties through 215 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kennard, or 20 miles northeast of Crockett, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Kennard, Weches and Centralia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Increased Fire Danger Today Relative humidity values dropping to around 25 to 30 percent combined with northwest wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph, will aid in the rapid drying of grasses, brush and remnants of crops especially this afternoon. Expect increased fire danger through this evening. As a result, consider postponing outdoor burning. Have a water source readily available for any fires that do get started and ensure any fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX

