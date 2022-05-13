ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronic Arts' 'Dead Space' remake gets official release date

By Connor Grott
 3 days ago
May 12 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts' highly anticipated Dead Space remake officially has a release date.

During a developer live stream Thursday, the team at EA's Motive Studio announced the remake to 2008's popular sci-fi survival horror video game will launch Jan. 27.

In addition to the official release date, the developer unveiled tons of new concept art for fans to comb through. The stream also dove into the technical process of rebuilding a Dead Space level from the original title.

The stream showed off lots of before and after shots of items, along with the visual updates made to protagonist Isaac Clarke's iconic space suit. Near the end of the video, the Motive Studio team put together a short in-game demo that contained visual pillars and concepts that were previously highlighted.

Thursday's live stream was the third presentation on the development of the Dead Space remake. Earlier this year, EA Motive held a similar event that was focused on the game's audio. Before that, players were treated to the first look at the remake.

The first Dead Space title from 2008 stars Clarke, an engineer aboard the spaceship Ishimura who must fight alien-like monsters called Necromorphs.

The game's original developer, Visceral Games, was dissolved in 2017, with co-creator Glen Schofield now working on a similar title set in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe titled The Callisto Protocol.

The full reveal of the Dead Space remake will arrive around Halloween, according to EA Motive. When it releases next year, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
