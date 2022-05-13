Capaccio: Bills are now the hunted, on the field and on TV

The Buffalo Bills are no longer the hunter. They’re now the hunted.

Everyone wants a piece of them, on the field and off.

They are the current betting line favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Every opponent is going to want to prove themselves when the Bills come to town or they visit Orchard Park.

Even the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who host the Bills in the league’s season opener on Thursday night, September 8.

The Tennessee Titans have beaten the Bills each of the past two seasons, and were even the number one seed in the AFC last year. They’ll be looking to do it again just eleven days later when they visit Highmark Stadium in another primetime game on Monday Night Football.

Two weeks in and two nationally televised prime games. Against two of the NFL’s heavy hitters. The Bills will have a big target on their back early, and it won’t stop.

Just a few weeks later at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

A Thanksgiving game for the third out of four years and second straight, and on the road for all three.

Another night game at Foxboro against the rival Patriots.

And a Monday Night tilt against the current AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

A lot of challenges, but with it a lot of opportunity. And that’s exactly what the league is taking advantage of. An opportunity to showcase one of its newest, shiniest toys. The Buffalo Bills, and their super star quarterback Josh Allen.

It was just a few years ago the Bills were the only team in the league not scheduled for one night game. Now, they’re getting the royal treatment of five, with a Thanksgiving game added on top of that, and two more games possibly being flexed into national spotlight windows.

Not to mention a couple of late afternoon games that could be shown to the entire country, including one of the NFL’s Games of the Year, at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Things are different now. On the field, the Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, with one of the best quarterbacks. Off the field, they’re must-see TV, and being treated like it. No more “every Sunday at 1 p.m.” game. What used to be routine is now fluid, unpredictable, and….history.

Get used to it, Bills fans. We’re going to be here for a while.

