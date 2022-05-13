Top Takeaways: Browns 2022 season schedule highlights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The 2022 Browns schedule it out.

Here are some of our Top Takeaways of what fans can look forward to this fall.

Fast start – The Browns have only opened a season 1-0 in the expansion era once – 2004 when they beat the Ravens at home 20-3. They’ve never started a season 2-0 but the schedule gods smiled upon them by putting a trip to Carolina in Week 1 and flying the Jets to Cleveland in Week 2 on the docket to kick things off in 2022.

Prime Time – Only two prime time games are on the schedule. Both are against division rivals – and they are home games. Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers come to town in Week 3 for an Amazon Prime Thursday night showdown in Week 3 September 22 and the Bengals head up I-71 for Monday Night Football October 31.

Trick or Treat – Boo! Joe Burrow v. Deshaun Watson by the lake on Halloween is definitely a treat. What tricks will the young star QBs have up their sleeves? This game will definitely be very scary for defenses. Get your popcorn, errr candy ready for this one.

Home and Away – Five of the first eight games of the season are at home but the Browns will need to be road warriors after the bye as the Browns will play six of their last nine games on the road. They will play away from home in back-to-back weeks three times down the stretch, including to end the season.

Killer Bs – Back-to-back games against the Bills and Buccaneers in late November might be the toughest two week stretch on the schedule. The Browns will take on Josh Allen on his home turf in Buffalo before Tom Brady plays for the last time in Cleveland. Victories over the two Super Bowl contenders by the Browns would be quite the midseason statement.

Watson’s Return – Watson returns to Houston in Week 13 on December 4 to take on his former Texans team. The Browns gave up six picks – including three first rounders for Watson, who should have plenty of motivation to put on a show after sitting out the 2021 season following his trade request.



Happy Holidays – The retooling Saints come marching into Cleveland on Christmas eve and a New Year’s Day game against the Commanders in Washington kicks of 2023.

Closing Time – Three of the final five games will be against the AFC North with two of those included among the NFL’s flex scheduling plan setting the Browns up to control their own destiny down the stretch. They’ll host the Ravens December 17 or 18 and finish the season at Heinz Field January 7 or 8. In Week 14 the stretch run begins with a trip to Cincinnati.