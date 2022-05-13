ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Top Takeaways: Browns 2022 season schedule highlights

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o0m4_0fcTHQGw00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The 2022 Browns schedule it out.

Here are some of our Top Takeaways of what fans can look forward to this fall.

Fast start – The Browns have only opened a season 1-0 in the expansion era once – 2004 when they beat the Ravens at home 20-3. They’ve never started a season 2-0 but the schedule gods smiled upon them by putting a trip to Carolina in Week 1 and flying the Jets to Cleveland in Week 2 on the docket to kick things off in 2022.

Prime Time – Only two prime time games are on the schedule. Both are against division rivals – and they are home games. Mentor native Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers come to town in Week 3 for an Amazon Prime Thursday night showdown in Week 3 September 22 and the Bengals head up I-71 for Monday Night Football October 31.

Trick or Treat – Boo! Joe Burrow v. Deshaun Watson by the lake on Halloween is definitely a treat. What tricks will the young star QBs have up their sleeves? This game will definitely be very scary for defenses. Get your popcorn, errr candy ready for this one.

Home and Away – Five of the first eight games of the season are at home but the Browns will need to be road warriors after the bye as the Browns will play six of their last nine games on the road. They will play away from home in back-to-back weeks three times down the stretch, including to end the season.

Killer Bs – Back-to-back games against the Bills and Buccaneers in late November might be the toughest two week stretch on the schedule. The Browns will take on Josh Allen on his home turf in Buffalo before Tom Brady plays for the last time in Cleveland. Victories over the two Super Bowl contenders by the Browns would be quite the midseason statement.

Watson’s Return – Watson returns to Houston in Week 13 on December 4 to take on his former Texans team. The Browns gave up six picks – including three first rounders for Watson, who should have plenty of motivation to put on a show after sitting out the 2021 season following his trade request.

Happy Holidays – The retooling Saints come marching into Cleveland on Christmas eve and a New Year’s Day game against the Commanders in Washington kicks of 2023.

Closing Time – Three of the final five games will be against the AFC North with two of those included among the NFL’s flex scheduling plan setting the Browns up to control their own destiny down the stretch. They’ll host the Ravens December 17 or 18 and finish the season at Heinz Field January 7 or 8. In Week 14 the stretch run begins with a trip to Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Los Angeles Chargers take apparent shot at Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson in viral schedule release video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is a segment from the Wednesday, May 11, 2022, episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. On Thursday night, the NFL released its full schedule for the 2022 regular season -- an occasion many teams celebrated by posting creative videos to social media. One post, in particular, however, received significantly more attention than the others, as the Los Angeles Chargers shared an anime-inspired video that took digs at many of their upcoming opponents, including an apparent shot at Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Schedule Release

On Thursday, the 2022 season schedule for all 32 NFL teams was released, and fans can now look to the fall with hope and excitement while making some too-early predictions. The Cleveland Browns and the Dawg Pound are very hopeful about the coming season, now that the team has replaced Baker Mayfield with three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

2 Picks That Surprised Browns Fans In The Draft

For not drafting in the first two rounds, the Cleveland Browns didn’t do too bad at the 2022 NFL Draft. Andrew Berry and co. were able to find good depth at key positions, especially after trading their second-round pick at 44 away for three additional picks later in the draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FanSided

2 former Pro Bowl defensive players predicted to sign with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may be about to bolster their defensive line. The Cleveland Browns have a lot of holes to still fill on their team. Despite there being an obvious need at receiver, the team isn’t very high on anyone remaining, so they’ll stand pat there. The safeties are another place of emphasis where the Browns are going to rely on Andrew Berry’s past drafts to secure the starting role of the second safety spot. Yet, one spot that the Browns are predicted to upgrade through free agency still is the defensive line.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
brownsnation.com

3 Things Browns Fans Will Be Watching In Training Camp

Andrew Berry still has a little tweaking to do with the Cleveland Browns 2022 roster. But several storylines and position battles are falling into place as the preseason approaches. And by the time the team’s minicamp opens in June, all eyes will be on a certain player or two.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Predicting The Browns Win/Losses In 2022

With an excessive amount of fanfare, the NFL released the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams this week. NFL schedulers put some quirks into the Cleveland Browns slate of games and left themselves open to speculation. Rumors of Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina might have prompted them to schedule the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#The Jets#Monday Night Football#Final Five#The Commanders#American Football#Steelers#Bengals#The Bills And Buccaneers
Yardbarker

Browns Hire National Scout From Dolphins

Buford was previously a Southwest area scout for the Dolphins. Back in 2012, Buford completed his Master’s Degree in sports management at Baylor. Buford played football at Baylor along with Phil Taylor, where they were both captains. Taylor is a name that Browns’ fans may remember, he was a first-round pick by the Browns in 2011.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns schedule: 2022 game-by-game predictions

The 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule is here and the layout should have fans hopeful for a playoff berth following the disappointment that was 2021. Playing the schedule game in May is never easy. I’m very good at being wrong, but when you can’t forecast Anthony Schwartz giving up on a play and your QB tearing his labrum, altering the course of franchise history, well, you just don’t stand a chance.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy