ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville native becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfoc5_0fcTHNrz00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new record has been set Thursday morning at Mount Everest by a young woman from Naperville.

18- year- old Lucy Westlake from Naperville has become the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest.

A spokesperson for Westlake told WBBM that she began climbing on April 18 with the intention of inspiring women of all ages to seek adventure in the mountains and to challenge perceived limits.

She now heads back to base camp, holding a record not broken in 15 years.

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Over-The-Top Glam Condo In Illinois Has Old Hollywood Feel

Old Hollywood meets bedazzled meets bright colors is exactly what you will see in this $420,000 condo in Chicago. This condo is everything for someone who just loves bright and bold colors and a unique style, and it reminds me so much of what old Hollywood was. The condo is a two-bedroom two-bathroom and has access to a pool area, workout gym, and sauna. Plus, the apartment has excellent views of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
City
Naperville, IL
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

Total Lunar Eclipse to Shine Over Chicago Sunday Night

Chicagoans could catch an extraordinary sight this weekend as a total lunar eclipse will be overhead on Sunday, but the clouds could get in the way. According to the Adler Planetarium, a Flower Moon will pass into Earth's shadow at 8:32 p.m. Sunday to create a total lunar eclipse. "A...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Gold Coast Greek Fest returns to Annunciation! OPA!

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago (1017 N. LaSalle) will present its annual Gold Coast Greek Fest on Fri/Sat/Sun, June 21/22/23. A full weekend of fun awaits guests at the Gold Coast Greek Fest where attendees will enjoy authentic Greek food, beer, wine and frappe, desserts, live entertainment, dancing and fun activities for the kids. Food items will include gyros, souvlaki, chicken, pastichio, Greek-style fries, Nutella covered Loukoumades and other assorted pastries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#American Woman
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best eats of the century

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wgnradio.com

By the Yard: The forever outdoor furniture

Lou is joined by the Marketing Director from By the Yard to talk about their showroom in Vernon Hills. All of their furniture is handcrafted and made from recycled materials. With a 35-year warranty, it’s the forever outdoor furniture. For more information, visit bytheyard.net.
VERNON HILLS, IL
walls102.com

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy