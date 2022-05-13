Naperville native becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new record has been set Thursday morning at Mount Everest by a young woman from Naperville.

18- year- old Lucy Westlake from Naperville has become the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest.

A spokesperson for Westlake told WBBM that she began climbing on April 18 with the intention of inspiring women of all ages to seek adventure in the mountains and to challenge perceived limits.

She now heads back to base camp, holding a record not broken in 15 years.