Aquinnah, MA

Housing bank scores another victory

By Eunki Seonwoo
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sweeping up all six Martha’s Vineyard towns during the annual town meetings, the housing bank was approved at Thursday’s election by a vote of 138-24. The housing bank already has all the support it needs to be sent to the legislature, but voters continue to demonstrate just how much the...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

EduComp redevelopment proposal revised – again

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved an updated policy regarding the preservation of historic structures on Thursday evening. The policy, presented to the board by commissioner Fred Hancock, cites Chapter 831 of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Act of 1977 as Amended and “seeks to preserve the Island’s unique historical and cultural values that may be threatened and irreversibly damaged by inappropriate development.”
POLITICS
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Yarmouth town officials, Massachusetts attorney general probe solar energy company over unfinished work

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Angry residents in Yarmouth, Massachusetts vented their concerns Thursday night over the apparent closure of Solar Wolf Energy Inc. The town-sponsored program Solarize Plus Yarmouth sent an email to residents with contracts or down payments to Solar Wolf Energy, and those with incomplete solar systems, stating that Solar Wolf has been unresponsive to calls and emails since Monday.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Select Board Takes Action to Remove Town Manager

FALMOUTH – After Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso declined to resign at the request of the select board, members have taken steps to remove him from the position. At the meeting that saw unanimous approval for the action, the board’s Chair Douglas Brown said it was the result of a deteriorating relationship between the board and Suso.
FALMOUTH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Local customers of Solar Wolf Energy advised to report issues to law enforcement, state AG

AUBURN — An Auburn-based residential solar panel installer claiming to be "The No. 1 Solar Installer in New England" has allegedly and suddenly left its paying customers in the dark. Solar Wolf Energy Inc. has "gone silent" on customers while collecting their payments, leaving them with unfinished contracts and work, in particular on Cape Cod, where questions about the company's services arose in Yarmouth and its so-called Solarize Plus Yarmouth program. ...
AUBURN, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Newmark Completes Sale of Bellingham Distribution Center in Bellingham

Boston — Newmark announced the sale of Bellingham Distribution Center, a Class A industrial asset located in the suburban Boston community of Bellingham, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Directors Matthew Pullen and Tony Coskren, Senior Managing Director Brian Pinch and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Barings, and procured the buyer, LaSalle Property Fund. Newmark Senior Financial Analyst Nickolas Revers provided financial analysis support.
BELLINGHAM, MA
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Airport approves budget and OPEB contributions

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission unanimously approved the FY23 budget at their Thursday meeting, with an estimated $12 million in total revenue and approximately $10 million in operating expenses. According to airport finance controller, Ed Christofono, FY22 was a landmark year for the airport in terms of how much...
LIFESTYLE
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Scituate for Between $700K and $2.5M

The folks at Mott & Chace are offering three properties in Scituate. These range from a 7-acre horse farm to the luxurious White Rail Farm. For those looking to live the rural life and be just 25 minutes from Providence, these are three tremendous opportunities. And, if you need to...
SCITUATE, RI
Boston Globe

The housing divide is pulling Massachusetts apart

As a general rule, if you hold most of your wealth in diamonds, you do not want the market to be flooded with diamonds, Globe correspondent Kara Miller reports. In fact, if you’re smart, you’ll oppose the exploration of any new diamond mines, and soon be rolling in money. Sure, a diamond shortage might be unwelcome news for starry-eyed couples seeking engagement rings. But it would be great news for you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the worst states for property taxes

A new report ranks Massachusetts as one of the worst states in the country when it comes to property taxes. The index is designed to help business leaders, taxpayers and government officials gauge how their states’ tax systems compare to others in terms of how they are structured and can be improved.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH.com

Fantasy-turned-reality: A look at the $60 million gothic castle for sale

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses. Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether...
WOODSTOCK, CT

