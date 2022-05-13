Kosher Slushies and Snacks: SL’SHology Opening in 5Towns

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. – On Long Island, multiple generations of family are working together to pursue a dream they originally didn't know they had. They're baking cookies and cupcakes at The Best Goodie Bag, their rainbow-colored Valley Stream storefront. It all began when retired police officer Darlene Edwards, along with her daughters and niece, decided to bake together for a family birthday party. Their treats were such a hit that they started taking requests, which snowballed into a brick-and-mortar shop. "It was a fluke, but it was a good fluke," Darlene said.Now, she and her family have found their passion. "We call ourselves a 'cakery' because...

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO