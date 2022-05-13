ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Seaside man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni said that a man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on five counts of child molestation.

Jovani Lopez-Ayuso, 32, of Seaside, molested a child several times since she was six years old. He was found guilty on five counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, according to Pacioni.

Pacioni said the molestation stopped when the victim turned ten years old. The victim reported her abuse ten years later when she was an adult.

Lopez-Ayuso will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Pacioni.

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

