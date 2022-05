WWE SmackDown was full of surprises, including a shocking SmackDown Women's Championship match. It all started when Ronda Rousey came out to celebrate her win against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey said "Charlotte Flair was a 13 time World Champion. That is an impressive statistic. Was is the key term there because I have the SmackDown Women's Championship Title now. I have to give her credit because she was one of the biggest challenges I've ever faced, and I had to break her arm to get her to say I quit, though I would've died before I would utter those words, but that's just me." Then she said she thought fans wanted a fighting Champion, and so she issued a challenge to the locker room, and then Raquel Rodriguez's music hit.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO