ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers open season on the road, yet again

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hLpa_0fcTFbX700

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — For the eighth-consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open its season on the road playing the Cincinnati Bengals week one.

It’s a tale as old as time for a team who hasn’t hosted a week one game since 2014.

Pittsburgh comes to Heinz Field in week two to play New England. The Steelers’ alternate home-and-away games through week seven, before back-to-back road games carry them into their bye.

Say for an early season meeting with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh faces a tough stretch to open the season. A run of games that include the Bengals, Bills and Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh is currently scheduled for five primetime slots, the first in the team’s week three matchup in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.

2022 STEELERS SCHEDULE
1. at Cincinnati – 1 p.m.
2. New England – 1 p.m.
3. at Cleveland – 8:15 p.m. (Thursday)
4. New York Jets – 1 p.m.
5. at Buffalo – 1 p.m.
6. Tampa Bay – 1 p.m.
7. at Miami – 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
8. at Philadelphia – 1 p.m.
9. BYE WEEK
10. New Orleans – 1 p.m.
11. Cincinnati – 8:20 p.m. (SNF)
12. at Indianapolis – 8:15 p.m. (MNF)
13. at Atlanta – 1 p.m.
14. Baltimore – 1 p.m.
15. at Carolina – 1 p.m.
16. Las Vegas – 8:15 p.m. (Saturday)
17. at Baltimore – 1 p.m.
18. Cleveland – TBD

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Curve drop homestand final to Patriots

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 12-8 in the final game of the homestand against the Somerset Patriots. Each team had 13 hits and there were five home runs. Somerset’s Chad Bell and Oliver Dunn each had four RBis. Andres Alvarez for the Curve had had two RBIs off three hits. The Curve […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WTAJ

SFU draws VA Tech in NCAA Softball Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash will play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament. This is SFU’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Red Flash secured an auto-bid on Saturday, when they won the Northeast Conference Championship. “It’s somewhere new, so that’s really exciting for us,” […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy