Steelers open season on the road, yet again

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — For the eighth-consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open its season on the road playing the Cincinnati Bengals week one.

It’s a tale as old as time for a team who hasn’t hosted a week one game since 2014.

Pittsburgh comes to Heinz Field in week two to play New England. The Steelers’ alternate home-and-away games through week seven, before back-to-back road games carry them into their bye.

Say for an early season meeting with the New York Jets, Pittsburgh faces a tough stretch to open the season. A run of games that include the Bengals, Bills and Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh is currently scheduled for five primetime slots, the first in the team’s week three matchup in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.

2022 STEELERS SCHEDULE

1. at Cincinnati – 1 p.m.

2. New England – 1 p.m.

3. at Cleveland – 8:15 p.m. (Thursday)

4. New York Jets – 1 p.m.

5. at Buffalo – 1 p.m.

6. Tampa Bay – 1 p.m.

7. at Miami – 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

8. at Philadelphia – 1 p.m.

9. BYE WEEK

10. New Orleans – 1 p.m.

11. Cincinnati – 8:20 p.m. (SNF)

12. at Indianapolis – 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

13. at Atlanta – 1 p.m.

14. Baltimore – 1 p.m.

15. at Carolina – 1 p.m.

16. Las Vegas – 8:15 p.m. (Saturday)

17. at Baltimore – 1 p.m.

18. Cleveland – TBD



Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.