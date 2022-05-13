ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Manhattan sweeps Junction City in softball

 3 days ago
Manhattan defeated Junction City 10-6 and 11-0 on Senior Night for the Lady Jays at Cleary Field. Junction City coach Aaron Craig addressed...

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
Project Graduation returns to Junction City High School

The post commencement celebration for graduating seniors will be held at JCHS this year. Dana Wiegand, Coordinator, said it will be the traditional Project Graduation. "It's been a few years obviously with COVID but we'll be here at Junction City High School Sunday evening following commencement. " Doors for the graduates will open at 11 p.m. and all who are attending the event need to be in by 11:30 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Class of 2022 graduates from Junction City High School

Junction City High School graduates in the class of 2022 went through a lot. That was one message delivered by senior Jada Nabus during her speech at commencement Sunday. "We were the last class to attend the Freshman Success Academy, and school getting cancelled after spring break of our sophomore year due to COVID leading to the longest summer ever. " Nabus mentioned other challenges including online school and Zoom classes plus going to school in masks. "New principals and admin, starting our senior year two weeks late, extended school days due to late start and too many snow days and more."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Manhattan woman dies in Pottawatomie crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Malibu driven by Abby Stous, 38, Manhattan, was northbound on Flush Road two miles west of St. George. The driver failed to yield at the stop...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Storm produces tree damage in central Junction City

There used to be a large tree in front of the building at 222 West 6th Street housing the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other organizations including 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. That is no longer the case after a brief but intense thunderstorm that swept through Junction City Sunday morning.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Royals break out the offense

DENVER (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and the Kansas City Royals broke out of their offensive funk in a 14-10 victory over the bumbling Colorado Rockies. Ryan O’Hearn also homered, Michael A. Taylor had three hits and drove in two, and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a two-run triple for the Royals, who entered the night with the second fewest runs in the majors. Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in four, and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies in their fifth straight loss.
DENVER, CO
Retired School Personnel present scholarships to JCHS students

The Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel awarded three scholarships at their meeting Friday at the Zion United Church of Christ. Elijah Evans, a senior at Junction City High School, was awarded the JCARSP Scholarship for $500.00. He will be majoring in Exercise Science and minoring in Coaching Education at Bethany College. Madison Cynova is also a senior at JCHS and received the Grace Burkhead Memorial Scholarship for $500.00. She will attend Kansas State University with a major in Interior Design. Makayla Powell is a JCHS graduate and is in her senior year of college. She is majoring in Elementary Education. Makayla was awarded the Harley and Elsie Blanka Scholarship for $1,000.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KBI: Man from Milford involved in shooting on Kansas highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Demolition of the old Junction City High School begins

Demolition of the former Junction City High School began with the Deever Building portion of the complex. That structure served as the school district's administration building for many years before being incorporated into the high school operation. David Wild, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, said the work will continue from...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Flint Hills Discovery Center Prairie Playscape grand opening scheduled

Second floor renovation project for the Flint Hills Discovery Center. At 10 a.m. May 27, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will celebrate the grand opening of Prairie Playscape, a complete renovation of the second-floor children’s area. This new exhibit fulfills the original vision of the Discovery Center to enhance the connection of children to the Flint Hills.
Filings occur for 68th District Kansas House seat

There have been two filings for the 68th District seat in the Kansas Houses of Representatives. Nathan Butler, Junction City, notified JC Post of his decision to run for the seat. Butler is currently a member of the Junction City Commission and is a former USD 475 school board member.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1 dead, 3 injured after Kan. motorcyclist strikes accident scene

SEDGWICK COUNTY—One person died and three others were injured in two separate accident just after 2a.m. Saturday in Wichita. The initial 911 call reported a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes in the 6600 Block of Kellogg near Armour with two people inside, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Thomas Weyer, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita, television station WDAF reported. Investigators have said Hickle left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dealing with Drought: Webinar aims to help cow-calf producers

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The K-State Research and Extension beef team and related subject matter specialists will host a webinar on May 19 from noon to 1 p.m. (CT) to provide information and answer questions that can help producers weigh options associated with current feed prices and forage availability. Sandy...
MANHATTAN, KS
Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://jcpost.com/

