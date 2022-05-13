ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu police chief finalists named during commission meeting

By Marisa Yamane
KITV.com
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There are now four candidates still in the running to become the next Honolulu police chief. The names of the finalists were announced during the Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Thursday afternoon. They are (in alphabetical order): Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Joe Logan, and Ben Moszkowicz....

www.kitv.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii's Republican Party held their first state convention in two years with the majority of their candidates running this election season in attendance. Over 100 attended this year's Hawaii Republican Party state convention at the Hawaii Convention Center. Hawaii GOP Chair Lynn Finnegan said the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Stabbing behind Waikiki police substation leaves man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services treated a man who was reportedly stabbed in Waikiki early Sunday morning. EMS officials say the victim was a 39-year-old man. It happened right behind the Waikiki police substation around 4 a.m. Details of what led up to the stabbing are unclear, however police...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Searching for Escaped O'ahu Inmate

State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police are searching for one inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility Saturday evening on O'ahu. Preliminary reports indicate 44-year old Manuel Kuailani and 41-year-old Desmond Puu escaped by scaling a barbed wire fence. It happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Staff ordered a facility lockdown, searched the surrounding area and immediately called Honolulu Police and Sheriffs. Inmate Puu voluntarily returned to the facility about 30 minutes later but inmate Kuailani is still missing.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ukrainian Woman Finally Reunited with Parents in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) Young people came together in Hawaii to raise money for Children in Ukraine as part of a YMCA Change makers program. The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while helping others. The 4th and 5th graders were moved by the plight of the children in Ukraine impacted by the war. So through the YMCA Change Makers the young planners organized this fundraiser for children in that war torn county. Natalia Goi is from Ukraine and has lived in Hawaii for 3 years. When the war first broke out in Mariupol she did not hear from her parents because there was no communication. Natalia Goi , Ukrainian Who Lives in Hawaii "Can't move can't eat, I don't know (crys) Oh my God. So yes it was terrible I never wish what we feel for these 2 weeks, for anybody in this world" Natalia is NOW united with her parents, Alla and Vadim Goi who arrived in Hawaii 4 weeks ago…narrowly escaping the war in Mariupol. They came to this event to show support with Natalia's young son Malik. "After all this situation everything change in your life and you want, your parents your family are safe. And next to you. Natalia says, the aloha from the people who came out to support here and throughout Hawaii has really comforted her and others from Ukraine. "So kids want to support people , like stranger people from different country, this is a lot."
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

The Rideshare Foodie comes to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kreskin Torres is a food blogger and Army veteran hailing from Baltimore, MD eating through America while driving Uber. His mission, to meet people of America while supporting local businesses. After five years on the road he is making a pit stop on Good Morning Hawaii to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice. A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week. Former city prosecutor's top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Have Coffee With a Cop This Week in Hilo

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is again giving island residents the chance to chat with officers over a cup of hot coffee. East Hawai'i residents are invited to Coffee with a Cop with Hilo Community Policing officers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Ken's House of Pancakes in Hilo.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they're living in Quonset huts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army's Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. The federal firefighters say they made a complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March and investigators arrived a week later.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

US Education Department names Hawaii's 2 Presidential Scholars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Education Department announced its two Hawaii finalists in the 58th class of U.S Presidential Scholars on Thursday. Kea E. Kahoilua-Clebsch from Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Sascha Pakravan from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii. As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential...
HONOLULU, HI

