Oregon State

How climate change and wildfires can contaminate wells with toxic chemicals

By Sheraz Sadiq
opb.org
 3 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. According to the Oregon Health Authority, a quarter of Oregon residents rely on wells for their drinking water, and many of them live in rural parts...

www.opb.org

Related
opb.org

Why Portland’s water hasn’t gotten the lead out

Your browser does not support the audio element. In the mornings, Jeff Mastrandea waits a good 30 seconds after turning on his faucet. He also makes sure to drink from a filter. He does this because his water is sometimes laced with unsafe levels of lead. He wants to let any water with the toxic metal drain out before he takes a drink. When the famously pure water from Portland’s Bull Run Watershed sits overnight in the copper plumbing of his 1984 Gresham home, it corrodes the lead solder that fuses those pipes together.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Concerns of baby formula price gouging reach Oregon

As the country is dealing with a widespread baby formula shortage, Oregon officials are working to prevent price gouging in the state. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum asked Gov. Kate Brown to declare an “abnormal disruption” in the baby formula market, which means the state can take legal action against any seller who takes advantage of the shortage by dramatically increasing the price of baby formula.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland filmmakers document tree-sitting activists’ fight to protect northern California redwoods

Your browser does not support the audio element. A group of activists known as Redwood Forest Defense has been occupying treetops in northern California as a form of non-violent protest to block the logging of redwood forests. Their struggle pits them against the Green Resource Diamond Company, which has been logging in the region since 2020. Portland-based filmmakers Lawrence Lerew and Derek Knowles directed the short film, “Sentinels,” which is now streaming on the L.A. Times website. They join us to talk about the making of their new film.
PORTLAND, OR
State
Oregon State
opb.org

With COVID-19 cases rising, Oregon education officials stress need for safety protocols, monitoring absences

COVID-19 cases are rising in Oregon, and state education officials are hoping to keep cases from disrupting school operations with a new health advisory shared Friday. “When school communities have illness rates that result in high numbers of staff and student absences, they should lean into the protection offered by layered mitigation safety protocols,” said a school health advisory from Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

After 2-year pandemic closure, Blanchet House reopens its Portland dining room

Your browser does not support the audio element. For 70 years, Portland’s Blanchet House of Hospitality has had a mission to help people. Founded by a group of University of Portland alumni, the nonprofit serves free, hot meals at its downtown Founders Cafe to anyone who would like one — no questions asked, no barrier for entry.
PORTLAND, OR
#Chemicals#Wildfire
opb.org

Oregon sets contribution rate for new paid leave program

The Oregon Employment Department has officially set the rate that employers and employees will pay into the state’s new Paid Family Leave program starting in January. The program will feature a fund that, starting in September 2023, will pay out benefits to Oregon workers who have to take time off to care for a sick family member or after a birth. It will also provide benefits for an employee who needs to take medical leave for their own serious health condition, or for an employee experiencing issues related to domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, or stalking.
OREGON STATE

