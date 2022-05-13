How climate change and wildfires can contaminate wells with toxic chemicals

The Oregon Employment Department has officially set the rate that employers and employees will pay into the state’s new Paid Family Leave program starting in January. The program will feature a fund that, starting in September 2023, will pay out benefits to Oregon workers who have to take time off to care for a sick family member or after a birth. It will also provide benefits for an employee who needs to take medical leave for their own serious health condition, or for an employee experiencing issues related to domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, or stalking.
