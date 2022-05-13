Rep. Estes announced grant funds for Eisenhower Airport in Wichita

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas), announced a $15,305,526 grant for the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport for reconstructing the apron pavement.

"It's always great to see improvements and upgrades at Kansas' largest airport here in the Air Capital of the World," said Rep. Estes. "This $15 million grant will assist with needed reconstruction for Eisenhower's apron pavement that is aging. While this improvement might go unnoticed by most travelers, it's critical maintenance that keeps our airport a hub for the region and welcomes visitors to south central Kansas."

The airport's apron – or paved area where airplanes park – at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has reached the end of its useful life. The grant from the Department of Transportation is a multi-year grant that will help reconstruct 107,705 square yards of existing general aviation apron pavement.

Rep. Estes has previously advocated for support of the Eisenhower National Airport and other airports in south central Kansas.