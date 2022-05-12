ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Open Cup draw: LA Galaxy plays LAFC in round of 16

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VL3w1_0fcTEX3i00

The draw for the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16 has produced another chapter of El Tráfico.

US Soccer conducted the draw for the tournament tonight on ESPN’s Fútbol Americas, with the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC paired up for a massive clash later this month.

Ahead of the draw, the final 16 teams were separated out into four groups of four, maintaining a loose geographic basis for the pairings. With 13 MLS teams going through in a Fourth Round that saw no lower-division upsets, each group has at least three MLS teams (with the Northeast quadrant being an all-MLS affair).

The draw threw up some intriguing pairings, but none will draw more attention than El Tráfico, as the Galaxy will host LAFC at Dignity Health Sports Park. The rivals are a huge story any time they meet, and a one-off cup match promises to be something special.

On the other side of the country, fans will get another heated rivalry, as Orlando City and Inter Miami will battle for bragging rights in Florida. Orlando will host the Herons, with the winner of that game being assured of a home quarterfinal by the bracket set up by U.S. Soccer.

All of the Round of 16 matches will be played on May 24-25, with U.S. Soccer expected to announce dates and times Friday morning.

Neutrals will have their eyes on the three remaining non-MLS sides, with Louisville City and Sacramento Republic advancing over fellow USL Championship clubs Detroit City and Phoenix Rising, respectively. The Cinderella story at this point is the defending USL League One champions, Union Omaha. Omaha advanced past another club from League One, beating the Northern Colorado Hailstorm 2-0.

Of the trio, two got the good fortune of a home game. Louisville will host Nashville SC at Lynn Family Stadium, while Sacramento will have the San Jose Earthquakes as their guests at Heart Health Park. Omaha, meanwhile, will head north to take on Minnesota United.

U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw results

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC

NYCFC vs. New England Revolution

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami

Louisville City vs. Nashville SC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

Minnesota United vs. Union Omaha

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Sacramento Republic vs. San Jose Earthquakes

(home teams listed first)

Community Policy