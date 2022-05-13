ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Dog shot by officers in North Aurora after attacking child

By Andy Koval
WGN News
 3 days ago

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — A dog was shot by an officer Thursday in North Aurora after it attacked a child, police said.

During the afternoon, police responded to the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane on the report of a dog attack.

North Aurora officers were forced to shoot the dog upon arrival, police said.

Officers said the dog attacked the child, causing a serious injury. The child was transported to an area hospital.

Police asked residents to avoid the area after the incident. It is unknown if the dog survived.

WGN News

