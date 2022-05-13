Halee Williams signs with Marietta College for volleyball

It’s getting harder and harder to justify going to Ohio state football games and not just watching them at home or going out to the bar and watching them with friends. Prices for everything are going up these days, which is understandable considering *waves arms at everything*. While some of the increase can be attributed to inflation, it is getting absolutely ridiculous what the ticket prices for Ohio State football games have become.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO