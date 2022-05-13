New Mexico breweries win awards for design creativity on their cans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This is the fourth year of the global Craft Beer Marketing Awards known as the “Crushies.” Albuquerque’s Steel Bender Brewyard won a gold medal in the Best Can Design category, for its raspberry dynamite kettle sour.
Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe also earned gold in can design for its Zapparado brew. Second Street also took honors in two other categories, Best Use of a Mascot for its signature sloth and Best Packaging Design for its limited-edition Barley Wine. For more information and a list of award winners, visit Craft Beer Marketing Award’s website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
