ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Breaking Down Broncos' 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL released the official 2022 regular-season schedule to much fanfare on Thursday night. However, the leaks were like a colander and most of the details were known well before the big release on NFL Network. After being passed over mostly in prime-time games last season, the Denver Broncos...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos Share Hilarious Russell Wilson Video Featuring A Legend

The Denver Broncos paid a high price in acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. They gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a 2022 selection to the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris are also part of the package. The...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Titans should be worried about Derrick Henry's decline

Don't act like you weren't already thinking it. Don't act like you're surprised to hear it from Football Outsiders, the pioneers of the Curse of 370, either. Henry is two years removed from a 378-carry, 2,027-yard season for the Tennessee Titans that was magnificent to watch but which voided his factory warranty. Henry appeared to be cruising along without a care about his mileage in the first half of 2021, with five 100-yard rushing afternoons in his first six games, before suffering a foot fracture against the Colts in Week 8. He returned for 20 carries for 62 yards in the playoff loss to the Bengals, which was a far cry from the 195-yard playoff performances of years past that made Henry much more than a fantasy football legend.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Draft made chip on shoulder 'bigger'

The 2022 NFL Draft served as a latest reminder that predictions made for mock drafts often differ from what coaches and executives are actually thinking about prospects heading into the player-selection process. Up through the evening hours of April 28, handfuls of analysts were convinced multiple quarterbacks would be selected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers Release Wide Receiver to Create Roster Space

The Green Bay Packers signed a promising (and fast) tight end in Eli Wolf. To make room for him on the roster, the Packers released young wide receiver Chris Blair. While Blair may not be the most noteworthy name, his release indicates that the Packers are comfortable with the wide receivers they have on the roster going into 2022. Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal that is very team friendly. Green Bay also drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in this year’s NFL Draft. Allen Lazard, too, will be part of the group once he signs his tender.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Yardbarker

Former Browns WR Getting A Tryout With Colts

Training camps for NFL teams may be just two months away, but free agents aren’t done signing with new teams. On Friday, wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints after spending four productive years with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Predicting The Browns Win/Losses In 2022

With an excessive amount of fanfare, the NFL released the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams this week. NFL schedulers put some quirks into the Cleveland Browns slate of games and left themselves open to speculation. Rumors of Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina might have prompted them to schedule the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett to Offer Advice

Ben Roethlisberger left a gapping hole the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to fill this season, but he's ready to help the rookie quarterback who might take his spot. Kenny Pickett said after his first Rookie Minicamp practice that Roethliisberger gave him a call to welcome him to the team and offer any advice he can give.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers respond to Sean Payton rumor

Sean Payton has already been linked to multiple head coaching jobs since he stepped down from that role with the New Orleans Saints less than four months ago, but one team insists it will not be in the mix. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported this week that the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#Chargers#American Football#Down Broncos#Nfl Network#The Denver Broncos#The Carolina Panthers#Broncos Country
Yardbarker

Drew Brees hints at NFL comeback with pair of tweets

Reports emerged Sunday suggesting that Drew Brees would not return to NBC for a second season of television work. That was already intriguing enough, but the former New Orleans Saints quarterback stoked speculation with his own comments on the situation. Brees sent a pair of tweets Sunday night addressing his...
NFL
Yardbarker

James Houston Eager to Prove He Should Have Been Drafted in First Round

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker James Houston is eager to prove he should have been drafted sooner by his new team. Houston was selected in the sixth round (No. 217 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Participating in rookie minicamp, Houston joined AllLions for an interview discussing his experiences in college,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Drew Brees reportedly done as NFL analyst for NBC after one season

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Falcons trade for Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

The Raiders deal the two-year pro just days after signing former New York Jets wideout Keelan Cole to a one-year deal. In his sophomore campaign last season, Edwards played in 16 games, starting 12 for Las Vegas. The 23-year-old finished fourth in the NFL in yards per reception (16.8), hauling in 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina pulled veteran move to steal Giants’ signs

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina showed off a great example of legal sign stealing in Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. With runners at the corners and two out in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game, Molina pulled a veteran move and caught the Giants trying to steal. Molina could be seen casually glancing toward the Giants’ dugout, where he seemingly took note of the signs manager Gabe Kapler was relaying. Aware that something was up, Molina called for a standing pitchout and easily threw out Joc Pederson at second to end the inning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lions rookie Jameson Williams chooses meaningful number for minicamp

Jameson Williams’ choice of number in Detroit Lions rookie minicamp should make the team’s fans happy. The Detroit Lions rookie selected No. 18 for his jersey as he got his first action in with his new team. He said he selected the number as a nod to Calvin Johnson, who wore No. 81 in Detroit, as well as Randy Moss, who wore No. 18 during his stint with the Raiders.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Watch: Albert Pujols makes first career pitching appearance

This is Albert Pujols’ final MLB season, and he’s making sure to check all items off his bucket list. Pujols went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in his St. Louis Cardinals’ 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night. But it wasn’t at the dish where he made his biggest contribution.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy