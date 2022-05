The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to name Wade Oliphant as the new La Marque High School head football coach and athletic coordinator. Oliphant graduated from La Marque High School in 1998 and won three state football championships with the Cougars. He began his career in education as a business teacher and coach at Dawson High School in Pearland ISD 15 years ago. He also spent 4 years in Clear Creek ISD before going to Lamar CISD, where he’s been teaching business and serving as the offensive coordinator at George Ranch High School for the past four years.

LA MARQUE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO