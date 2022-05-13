ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Plane crashes at Owensboro Airport

By Brandon Bartlett WEHT, Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ae5yn_0fcTCKtv00

UPDATE : Airport officials say the FAA will be investigating what caused the plane to go down. Other planes are able to fly as normal.

OWENBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew is on its way to the scene of a plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the landing gear on the plane malfunctioned and caused the plane to go down.

According to authorities, three people were on board the plane at the time and one person has minor injuries. The passengers are being checked out at this time and the incident is now under control say authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

Two drivers hurt in Lynnville crash

LYNNVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash Wednesday afternoon. They say it happened on State Road 68, west of Tecumseh High School. Deputies say two cars were heading in opposite directions, when one turned in...
LYNNVILLE, KY
wrul.com

Springerton Man Killed In Traffic Crash

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Springerton man on Tuesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m., Reporting Officer George Spencer and White County Sheriff’s Department Sargeant Craig Poole responded to County Road 100 E approximately 600 feet North of County Road 1850 N in reference to a report of a traffic crash and possible fatality. The White County Ambulance Service also arrived on scene at the same time as the officers. Upon arrival, a male subject was found lying in the ditch. After Ambulance personnel examined the body it was determined that he was already deceased. Evidence in the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was owned by York Farms. It was then determined that the victim was 36 year old Sean M York of 19254 County Road 1745 E in Springerton.
SPRINGERTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi in Dubois Co. causes traffic delays

UPDATE: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office confirms the roadways are now back open. HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers are having to take alternate routes as a semi crash has closed an entire road in the Huntingburg area. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says SR64 at the intersection of 400 West will be closed for an extended […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Accidents
wamwamfm.com

Crash in Jasper Sends One Person to Hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Jasper sent one person to the hospital yesterday. Jasper Police say a 2013 Ford Escape collided with a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country at the intersection of Newton Street and 6th Street. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were declared a total loss. The driver...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kenergy: Semi driver leaves scene after causing power outage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Kenergy officials said a semi driver that caused a power outage for hundreds of people left the scene before authorities could arrive. Kenergy said the semi hit a power line Tuesday causing an outage for over 600 people in Henderson County. Officials said power is restored. Kenergy said anyone with […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lawnmower starts house fire in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Ind. (WEHT) – Investigators are blaming a lawnmower for a house fire in Spencer County. The fire destroyed the home according to officials. The Grandview Fire Department (GFD) was called out to the 8000 block of 10th Street in Grandview about 2 p.m. on May 16. Firefighters said they arrived on the scene to […]
GRANDVIEW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information revealed on ODCRA plane crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – New information was released on the plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (ODCRA) that occurred on May 12. Eyewitness News is told that the plane was registered out of Columbus, Ind. The plane had a small fuel leak that was cleaned up. The airport’s director tells us FAA investigators […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Airport#Owenboro#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Stabbing near Ponytails, Fares and Columbia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says a victim was stabbed multiple times in the area of Fares and Columbia. Police say this occurred just after midnight on Tuesday. EPD says officers responded to a battery report at a local hospital, where a male had walked into the ER stating he had […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Sheriff: Woman killed in Perry Co. wreck

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night. It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30. When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Large oil spill cleaned in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Two Tennessee men arrested for robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say detectives from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) obtained arrest warrants on May 16 for two men from Clarksville, Tenn. Law enforcement arrested Dustin R. Parks, 34, and Stephen A. Jurkowski, 27, on the next day for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in Owensboro on May 4. Montgomery […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Man charged with menacing at a trailer park

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man sentenced for hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run last summer. Dylan Birdwell, 21, was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene. Two other charges including voluntary manslaughter were dropped. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man dead after Sunday morning ATV crash in Warrick County

A 76-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash that happened on Sunday morning in Warrick County, Indiana, according to the coroner's office. Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says 76-year-old Gary Gatewood of Dale died shortly before 9:00 a.m. Sunday from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash. Seaton says that...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Road work on KY 331 this weekend

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers should anticipate a road closure at KY 331 in Daviess County on May 21. The closure at mile point 0.9 is necessary to allow a crane to relocate ventilation equipment.  The closure will begin on Saturday at 7:00 am. with completion at 6:00 p.m. The work site is between […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy