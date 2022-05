If there was such a thing as a clutch pitching performance in an eight-run game, South Alabama’s JoJo Booker delivered it on Friday night at Stanky Field. The senior right-hander entered the game with the Jaguars trailing by a run in the fifth inning, and proceeded to mow down visiting Louisiana-Monroe the remainder of the night. Booker did not give up a hit over the final five innings, allowing South Alabama to rally for a 12-4 victory that clinched a Sun Belt Conference tournament berth.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO