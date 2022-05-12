ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton City Council plans to nix Pledge of Allegiance at meetings

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

BREMERTON — The Bremerton City Council will vote Wednesday to eliminate its routine recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, with some of its members seeing it as "antiquated," uninviting to some in the community and unrelated to the business of city government.

The move, part of a wider effort by the council to streamline business during its routine meetings, garnered support from a majority of its members Wednesday. Also up for elimination is a long-running invocation prior to meetings, though both it and the Pledge have been suspended during the council's online sessions that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not pledging our lives and our sacred honor to anything," said Councilmember Anna Mockler. "We're, like, figuring out if (water) well number 19 should or should not be relined."

Recital of the Pledge at Bremerton City Council meetings dates back more than a half-century; meeting minutes indicate it was recited as far back as 1970 .

Though it is the council's decision to make, Mayor Greg Wheeler told the Kitsap Sun Thursday he hopes it will reconsider and allow for more public feedback.

"The decision to vote to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from meetings without input in a community where people have dedicated their lives to protecting freedom should be revisited," said Wheeler, who noted his experience as a Navy veteran and retired Puget Sound Naval Shipyard worker who served on the City Council from 2010 to 2017.

Councilmember Denise Frey made her opposition to cutting the Pledge clear to her fellow members Wednesday, saying "there would be no Bremerton without our military."

"This vote will send a strong message to those in our community," she said. "Some in our community will be happy about it, and our local military will not. I caution us as to what kind of a message we're giving to various demographics."

City Councilmember Quinn Dennehy disagreed with Frey, noting he had several family members who served in the military and saying it was incorrect to assume all such members support the Pledge.

"I think having this kind of antiquated procedure that forces allegiance to assemble — I don't think is patriotic," Dennehy said. "I think it's actually detrimental to what America really does stand for."

Dennehy called the Pledge an "antiquated procedure" in a time of a "really scary rise in nationalism" throughout the world.

Councilmember Jennifer Chamberlin agreed.

"There are so many other ways to show true patriotism," Chamberlin said.

With Frey and Councilmember Eric Younger opposing getting rid of the Pledge, the council ultimately found consensus with the two by making it possible to perform the Pledge on special occasions, such as Veteran's Day.

The council's vote plans for no specific discussion about the Pledge on Wednesday; the council placed its decision on what's called its consent agenda, a package of items that passes on a simple up-or-down vote at the start of the meeting.

A Pledge of Allegiance in America dates back to 1892, when, for what was then the 400th anniversary of Columbus' first journey to the Americas, a popular magazine promoted the idea for school children. Though mostly unchanged, it was altered in 1954 to include the phrase "under God," as a counter to the "godless Communism" of the Soviet Union, according to Smithsonian Magazine . That phrase was also cited by Chamberlin and Dennehy as what they viewed as a failure of church and state separation.

The council is the first in Kitsap to do away with the Pledge each meeting. Port Orchard, Poulsbo and Bainbridge Island's city councils still recite it, as do the Kitsap County Commissioners. City councils around the state, including Aberdeen, Bellingham, Everett, Richland, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver and Yakima, also still recite the Pledge.

Several council members also noted a desire for better "efficiency" of the meetings and helping to ensure community members can attend and voice concerns.

"I would say my main concern is that we make the meeting as open and welcoming as possible, and make it as streamlined as possible," Councilmember Jeff Coughlin said Thursday.

The council will also cease the invocation, another longstanding but more unusual city tradition of including a religious blessing before the start of city business. It was Chamberlin, prior to her time on the council, who delivered the first "secular" invocation in 2017 . The invocation dates back to 1946, according to Bremerton City Council minutes; but it's not a tradition followed by other cities in the region.

The council's discussion comes at a time of another battle over the separation of church and state — that of former Bremerton High assistant football coach Joe Kennedy’s practice of praying with players at midfield following games , whose case sits with the U.S. Supreme Court.

More: Supreme Court appears sympathetic to high school football coach ousted after midfield prayers

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton City Council plans to nix Pledge of Allegiance at meetings

Jerry Allen Guevara
2d ago

Then who are you pledging to?if it's not to the people you work for, the American people? It takes about a minute out of the day. matter of fact, who's the person that brought this matter to a vote?They should be voted out, or we'll vote them out Along with anyone else who agrees to not stand for us.

