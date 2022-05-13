ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell Student Holding Fundraiser For Mental Health Help for Teens

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A Sartell teenager is holding a fundraiser to raise awareness about mental health issues for middle and high school kids. During her Don’t Stop Now fundraiser, Reese Ehrlichman is raising money for the new Kaizen program. “This is specifically for teen/tweens. So, children just like...

