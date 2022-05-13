ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebels Extend Offer to Rising 2024 QB from Tampa

By The Grove Report Staff
 3 days ago

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin offers Tampa quarterback Jackson Jensen from the class of 2024.

TAMPA - When searching for quarterbacks, the Rebels have searched far and wide the past several years. Matt Corral comes from California, and recent Ole Miss commitment Marcel Reed hails from Tennessee.

Looking ahead to the class of 2024, the Rebels just sent an offer to a quarterback prospect from the state of Florida.

Playing for Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School, Jackson Jensen is a quarterback that goes up against some of the best defensive backs in the country on a routine basis. Even on his own team he sees top competition, as there are multiple Power Five defensive backs like Eddie Pleasant III (Michigan State commitment), TaVoy Feagin (a top 2024 CB), and other talented players to compete against while practicing. His skills are steadily progressing no matter which defensive backs attempt to play against him.

At 6’3”, 190-pounds, Jensen is a pass-first signal caller with the mobility to get out on the perimeter and make plays. Whether throwing a quick pass to the flat, tucking it and gaining five yards when it’s available, or simply closing the distance between himself and the intended receiver during an out route, Jensen uses his feet to help make plays. Here's a play from Jensen playing for Prime Truth 7v7 earlier this spring demonstrating his throwing ability on the run.

Jensen on the Move, Throws for a TD (; 0:13)

Most importantly for the rising junior signal caller, he is capable of being a decision maker that places his team in a good position to be successful. Jensen is consistent at moving his team down the field, even if it’s five yards at a time. Sure, he can launch it 50 yards if need be. Jensen, however, is an intelligent quarterback. When teams back off and play a soft zone coverage, he will carve them up play after play by distributing the football to his playmakers.

On the flip side of the equation, when it’s time to hit the gas and go uptempo, Jensen is more than capable of doing that as well. His arm strength allows him to hit the seam ball between defenders or thread the needle on a skinny post.

Jensen Connects on Slant Route (; 0:07)

He’s not afraid to throw it to a spot where his receiver needs to make a play, as that’s part of facing good competition in today’s football world.

On the same day that the Rebels extended an offer to Jensen, Penn State also sent him a scholarship offer. Jensen’s name is now starting to pick up momentum. Good to see Ole Miss to be the first Power Five program to make him a scholarship offer.

