ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Local education sorority celebrates Founder's Day

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

The Gamma Psi Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc (NSPDK) celebrated its annual Founder's Day last Sunday.

Members, dressed in white, assembled to celebrate their mission and others at the Destiny Church in Jackson. It was there they recognized students and some of its chartered members for exemplifying excellence in their endeavors.

The Gamma Psi Chapter of NSPDK is an educational sorority that consists of teachers. NSPDK was founded by eight women who were determined to establish a sisterhood among teachers. Gladys Merritt Ross, Julia Asbury Barnes, Ella Wells Butler, Marguerite Gross, Florence Steele Hunt, Edna McConnell, Gladys Cannon Nunnery and Mildred Morris Williams created a bond that others teachers could build on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206koP_0fcTBURk00

Their mission is to "foster a spirit of sisterhood among teachers and to promote the highest ideals of the teaching profession." NSDPK was incorporated on May 23,1923.

Dr. Versie Hamlet presented the Gamma Psi Chapter of NSDPK educator of the year, who was Ladonna Braswell. Hamlet spoke about how Braswell was a servant leader and promoted hope, love and excellence.

Braswell has been working in education for over 16 years. She served as the assistant principal at Polk Elementary in Jackson and now as the principal of the scholars at North Parkway.

Braswell received her bachelor's from UT Martin, her masters from Union University and her Educational Specialist from Walden University.

"It was surprising but I believe in doing good," said Braswell. "It is important to focus in on the gift that God has given me and that is to educate children and see their growth."

Dr. Yvonne Howard presented the NSDPK student of the year award to senior, Mackenzie Parham. Parham attends Bolivar Central High School in Hardeman County and ranks number 13 in a class of 147 students. She has a 3.9 G.P.A. and scored a 25 on her ACT.

Parham, a volleyball team member, has also received many honors during her high school tenure that included her being a Girls State delegate, receiving a Rotary Club Award and being a member of the Student Government Association (SGA). She was selected as "Who's Who" as the most studious, a member of the honor's society and recently hailed as homecoming queen. Parham gives back to the community and makes a positive influence on others. She tutors young children who may be struggling with their school work.

"I am so grateful to be considered and chosen," said Parham. "Thanks to my family who has always motivated and supported me."

Parham plans to attend the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C. and will major in pre-law. After obtaining her degree, she would like to work as an attorney dealing with civic matters.

Sallie Werthing, an alumini and pearl member, was recognized as one of the chapter's charter members. Werthing, a devoted member, was presented a special plaque during the ceremony.

Many other chapter members were recognized for their excellence during the program and all had been devoted and committed to serving their communities, their students and the organization. Other students were also recognized for their excellence inside the classroom. This was the first in person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katrina Smith is an Education Reporter with The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Local education sorority celebrates Founder's Day

Comments / 1

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Tennessee celebrates the Grow Your Own initiative which is inspiring the next generation of future teachers so that every student has access to a high-quality educator in their classroom

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, the Grow Your Own initiative aims to set a new path for the educator profession and for Tennessee to be the top state in which to become and remain a teacher and leader for all. Officials have announced that the Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
tri-statedefender.com

Father of nine earns dream-deferred degree with inspiration in mind

Charles Muhammad, 50, graduated from LeMoyne-Owen College last Saturday (May 7), earning his bachelor’s degree in Social Work 32 years after leaving high school. “That was one of my proudest moments,” said Muhammad. “As the father of nine children, I have worked very hard to make sure they...
MEMPHIS, TN
Pride Publishing

United Methodist Black leaders discuss church future

Speakers during the 55th General Meeting of Black Methodists for Church Renewal lamented the historical treatment of Black Methodists and expressed leeriness of what a possible splintering of the denomination will mean for Black churches. The meeting was held virtually April 28-May 1 and featured speakers from the African American...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Jackson, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Society
tri-statedefender.com

LEGACY: ‘Coach’ Adams made being physical a way of life

“Coach” Herman Adams was one of the most competitive athletes in the history of Booker T. Washington High School. A little-known fact of his proficiency in sports is that Adams was on the 1977 Master’s Olympic Competition relay team that won first place for the United States in Gothenburg, Sweden.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Sorority#Founder S Day#Nspdk#Founder#The Destiny Church#The Gamma Psi Chapter#Nsdpk#Polk Elementary#Union University#Walden University
WREG

Protestors flood Beale Street in pro-choice rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to express their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Protesters rallied at the Ida B. Wells Plaza and marched on Beale Street to...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphisparent.com

Local High School Band Named Best in Nation

In the world of jazz, few publications hold as much weight as DownBeat magazine. Founded in 1934, it quickly established itself as the authority on jazz, celebrating excellence to this day with its annual readers’ and critics’ polls of the field’s top instrumentalists, bands, and albums. And for almost half a century, DownBeat has also presented Student Music Awards. So when the hallowed journal picks a Memphis high school band as the top group of its kind in the nation, people take notice.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Salon owner opens her own natural hair care school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owner of a hair salon in Bartlett is taking what she learned behind the chair and moving in front of the classroom. Three years strong, Pressed hair salon in Bartlett is thriving. Reba Sanford said owning Pressed has not always been smooth. “As soon as things...
BARTLETT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WREG

Arkansas mom says autistic son left alone in classroom

MARION, Ark.- An Arkansas mother says she was forced to call DHS after her autistic son was left alone in his classroom for an hour, and no one notified her about it. Renee Johns said it happened earlier this month after her son Jacob was dropped off by his daycare at Marion Visual and Performing […]
rightoncrime.com

Tennessee’s recently passed truth in sentencing law centers around politics, not prevention

Headlines of violent crime strike fear in the hearts of Tennesseans. Our leaders have a duty to combat the scourge of violence with strong leadership aimed at crime prevention, not political posturing. It is through prevention that success is measured — by victims never created, prison beds vacant for want of occupants, and billions of dollars not spent on revolving prison doors.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center holds virtual job fairs May 18-20

Amy Speropoulos spent 3 Good Minutes talking with Kristin Wilson from the Memphis VA Medical Center about an online job fair this week for multiple positions. Watch the video for more information. Here are the details of the job fair:. Diagnostic Radiology Technologists. Psychologists. Medical Support Assistants. May 18th –...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee

A longstanding backlog in the processing of disability benefits applications from people who are too sick to work has surpassed 1.1 million people nationally — a 27% increase from pre-pandemic levels two years ago and a level not seen in more than a decade. In Tennessee, the number of people waiting to see if their […] The post Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

1K+
Followers
661
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Top local news, sports, feature and breaking news stories from Jackson and West Tennessee, with photo galleries and videos.

 http://jacksonsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy