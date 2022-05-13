ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas East central Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ironton, or near Southwest Little Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock England... Wrightsville Redfield... Keo Ironton... Estes Toltec Mounds State Park... East End Orion... Sweet Home Geyer Springs... Hensley Island Scott... Pine Bluff Arsenal Baseline... Tucker Pastoria... Higgins This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 133 and 135. Interstate 530 between mile markers 2 and 21. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
City
Clarendon, AR
City
Georgetown, AR
City
Des Arc, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhart, or 13 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elkhart. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arkansas; Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lonoke, northeastern Grant, Jefferson, southeastern Saline, southeastern Pulaski and northwestern Arkansas Counties through 245 AM CDT At 201 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from England to near Orion. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Stuttgart Sheridan... White Hall England... Wrightsville Redfield... Altheimer Humphrey... Humnoke Almyra... Keo Cane Creek... Estes East End... Orion Hensley Island... Cottondale Brummitt... Pine Bluff Arsenal This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 10 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Anderson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Anderson County through 145 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkhart, or 8 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palestine and Elkhart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
#Flood#Prairie#White River#High Water
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooke; Denton; Grayson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 430 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Sanger, Whitesboro, Celina, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Tioga, Valley View and Oak Ridge.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 02:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Denton; Grayson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON...NORTHWESTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN COOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pilot Point, or 14 miles south of Whitesboro, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Celina, Pilot Point, Gunter and Tioga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Angelina and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest, or 20 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Morrill, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Clawson, Central, Redland and Homer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 18:52:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-15 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from heavy rainfall WHERE...Tutuila and Aunu`u WHEN...Through 9 PM IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 651 AFIAFI ASO SA ME 15 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 9 I LE PO MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai mamafa i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila ma Aunu`u TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 9 i le po AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 5 to 10 percent range this afternoon with only marginal recovery of 25 to 40 percent tonight. Tuesday afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Increased Fire Danger Today Relative humidity values dropping to around 25 to 30 percent combined with northwest wind gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph, will aid in the rapid drying of grasses, brush and remnants of crops especially this afternoon. Expect increased fire danger through this evening. As a result, consider postponing outdoor burning. Have a water source readily available for any fires that do get started and ensure any fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early this week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.0 1.3 0.6 3 None 16/08 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 16/09 PM 5.0 1.3 0.5 3 None 17/09 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 2 None 17/09 PM 5.2 1.5 0.7 2 None 18/10 AM 3.8 0.1 0.6 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/09 PM 2.3 1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 AM 1.8 1.2 1.3 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.6 2.0 1.8 1-2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1 None 17/10 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None 18/10 AM 1.6 1.0 1.1 1-2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas Northeastern Dallas County in north central Texas Northeastern Denton County in north central Texas Rockwall County in north central Texas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dallas, Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Little Elm, Murphy, Prosper, Royse City, Fairview, Heath, Princeton, Fate and Celina. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, along Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 PM Monday.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

