Trenton, TN

Special students in Trenton get to shine on the field

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

Trenton Special School District sponsored its inaugural "Take It to the Field," which was a field day for its special education students. Family cheered the students on as they took the field in competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057GoI_0fcTBDgd00

"This idea originated back in January 2020," said Amy Allen. "COVID came in March and shut down schools and operations. Parents and staff were not comfortable hosting the event until now."

Allen is the supervisor of special school students in Trenton.

After two years of planning and waiting, students were eager to show off their skills on the football field.

They competed in eight categories including a baseball throw, a football throw, soccer kick, beanbag toss, obstacle course, a 50-yard dash, a relay and a long jump.

Thirty-five students, ages 3 through 21, participated in the field activities. Peer volunteers from all three schools in the district assisted with the event.

"We normally participate in the Special Olympics but haven't since COVID," said Allen. "But today, we wanted to allow those students who would not be given a chance to compete in the Olympics to shine on field day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjT1n_0fcTBDgd00

The excitement filled the air as the students worked hard and gave it their best shot. Allen and her team have already started the planning process for next year's event.

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Special students in Trenton get to shine on the field

Comments / 1

memphisparent.com

Local High School Band Named Best in Nation

In the world of jazz, few publications hold as much weight as DownBeat magazine. Founded in 1934, it quickly established itself as the authority on jazz, celebrating excellence to this day with its annual readers’ and critics’ polls of the field’s top instrumentalists, bands, and albums. And for almost half a century, DownBeat has also presented Student Music Awards. So when the hallowed journal picks a Memphis high school band as the top group of its kind in the nation, people take notice.
MEMPHIS, TN
khn.org

No Prison Time for Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Fatal Drug Error

RaDonda Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse convicted of two felonies for a fatal drug error, whose trial became a rallying cry for nurses fearful of the criminalization of medical mistakes, will not be required to spend any time in prison. Davidson County criminal court Judge Jennifer Smith on Friday granted...
