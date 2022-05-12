ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Thursday: Cocoa state relay title plus softball, baseball regional results

By Chasite Banks and Brian McCallum, Florida Today
 3 days ago

Cocoa High's girls 4x100-meter relay team improved on its own school and Cape Coast Conference record on Thursday at the FHSAA Class 2A track and field meet in Gainesville, winning a state championship in the process.

The Tigers ran the race in 46.26 seconds, more than a second-and-a-half faster than runner-up Cardinal Gibbons.

Satellite placed fourth in the boys team standings with  33 points. Montverde won the 2A title with 90. Dayton Law scored with a runner-up finish for the Scorps in the 3,200 with a time of 9:23.02, and he was third in the 1,600 in 4:17.22. The boys 4x800 relay placed second in its race (7:55.63).

Cocoa's girls scored 30 points as a team, tying for seventh in the team standings. Mia Lewis had a runner-up finish in the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 11 1/4 inches.

Satellite's Lorelai Filosa was the high jump runner-up (5-3 3/4).

Scroll down to see more complete results from 2A track and field.

Softball

Jump started by an Alisha Thompson home run, Melbourne High pounced on Harmony and held on to win 6-0 in Region 3-6A play on Thursday.

By the third inning, Melbourne built a three-run lead. The Bulldogs improved to 22-2-1 and will host East Ridge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the region, Viera defeated Seminole Ridge, 9-0. The Hawks will visit top-seeded Bartow on Tuesday.

Eau Gallie fell to Auburndale 10-1 in the Class 5A state playoffs.

The Commodores scored first in the third inning, but after scoring four runs in the fifth inning, Auburndale took the lead for the remainder of the game.

Eau Gallie finished the season as the District 7-5A champion and with a record of 14-12.

Baseball

In Region 3-5A baseball, Eau Gallie defeated Cypress Creek, 5-4, to advance to a regional final against New Smyrna Beach.

Eau Gallie opened the game up with a big first inning. The Commodores scored three runs to build a 3-0 lead over Cypress Creek.

In the sixth inning, the Coyotes were down 5-4 and had the bases loaded, but a strikeout by David Morrissey got the Commodores out of the inning. They held on to win the game.

Eau Gallie improved to 20-6 and will host the Barracudas on Monday at 7 p.m. with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.

Class 2A state track and field

Thursday, Gainesville

Brevard girls medalists : Triple jump - 2. Mia Lewis, Co 37-11 1/4; 4. Alayezia Williams, Co 37-5; Discus - 3. Madison Hannah, WS 121-6; High jump - 2. Lorelai Filosa, Sat 5-3 3/4; Shot - 6. Emma Terry, Sat 36-2 1/4; 100 - 5. Shaunteria Thomas, Co 11.79; 6. Liana Tyson, Co 11.82; 1,600 - 8. Madison Carr, Ast 5:11.37; 4x100 - 1. Cocoa 46.26; 3,200 - 6. Carr, Ast 11:13.07.

Brevard boys medalists : Shot - 8. Xavier Solis, Co 49-1 3/4; Javelin - 4. Josiah Allen, Co 164-9; 4. Everett Mumme, Sat 14-3 1/4; Triple jump - 4. Antonio Caito, Ast 44-4; 6. Jayshawn Smith, Co 43-9 1/4; 4x800 - 2. Satellite 7:55.63; 1,600 - 3. Dayton Law, Sat 4:17.22; 300H - 8. Smith, Co 39.68; 200 - T6. Xavier Holmes, Co 21.73; 3,200 - 2. Law, Sat 9:23.02; 3. Andrew Mahomer, Sat 9:25.69.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Thursday: Cocoa state relay title plus softball, baseball regional results

