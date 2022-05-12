Fennville girls roll over Wyoming Lee- High school sports rewind

The Fennville girls soccer team came away with a 4-0 win over Wyoming Lee on Thursday night.

Christina Mendoza led the Blackhawks' attack with two goals on the night. Angelica Mendoza and Ellie Merson each found the back of the net once as well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unity Christian 2, Hamilton 0

Hamilton came alive in the second half of the home contest but couldn't overcome an early first-half goal and a late-game sealer goal by the visiting Crusaders.

Hamilton is now 8-2-2 overall and 4-2-1 in the OK Blue heading into the conference tournament next week.

West Ottawa 2, East Kentwood 0

After a scoreless first half, the Panthers got two second-half goals from Kelly Linart and Addie Scholten to grab a 2-0 win. Assists were credited to Josie Kuyers and Chelsea Overbeek.

Grace Pedersen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Panthers play again Friday at Forest Hills Central.

BOYS LACROSSE

Portage Northern 18, West Ottawa 9

The Huskies jumped out early and WO couldn't come back. Cole Tulgetske led the way with three goals and two assists. Cooper Nienhuis also scored a hat trick. Trent Mulder scored twice and had two assists. Brody Becker led the Panthers with six ground balls.

Lakeview 10, Zeeland 9

Zeeland boys lacrosse lost in double overtime to Battlecreek Lakeview 10-9. Brayden Grassmid scored four goals, Kyle Kender scored two, Matt Zuber and, Brody Smeyers each scored one.

David Rockel had two assists, Kender and Grassmid each contributed an assist as well. Parker Lovell led the team with four takeaways. Jack Durham led the team in ground balls. Devin Steggerda and Brody Smeyers did a great job at the face-off dot. Goalie Nate Machiele played well between the pipes.

BASEBALL

Zeeland 11, Wyoming 2

Zeeland East varsity baseball completed the three-game sweep of Wyoming on Thursday, winning by a score of 11-2.

Trevor Raade recorded the win for Zeeland East, pitching five innings, allowing two runs one earned) on four hits, while striking out 11. Nick Williams finished the final two innings allowing no runs,one hit and striking out four.

Offensively, Trevor Raade, Max Salas and Easton Remick all had multiple hits in the game. Raade had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Remick and Salas also both had doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Zeeland East improves their record to 16-7 and 10-5 in the OK Green.

Hamilton 6, Allendale 2

Blake Thomas and Brant Goodpaster each had two hits for the Hawkeyes. Thomas also had two RBIs. On the mound, Thano Klett threw 6.2 innings for the win. He struck out eight while allowing one run on four hits. Klett also had a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Fennville splits doubleheader with Lawton

Thursday night Fennville split a two-game set with Lawton. Fennville won game one 2-0 and lost game two 14-3.

In game one, Ben Peterson picked up the win pitching 6.2 innings scattering five hits while striking out 11 and walking four. Tre Cooper got the save pitching 0.1 of an inning and facing one batter to get the last out.

Offensively Ben Peterson led the Blackhawks going 1-for-1 with a double and three walks in four plate appearances. He also scored a run and stole four bases. Nathan Griffin also reached base in all of his plate appearances walking three times and getting hit by pitch once.

Tre Cooper and Albert Camberos each had a hit and an RBI, while Corey Callejas added a single, Quinn Rosema drew a walk and scored a run, while Mason Long walked once.

In game two, Nathan Griffin reached base in all three plate appearances again drawing one walk and getting hit by pitch twice. Ben Peterson went 1-for-2, scored a run and stole two bases. Ben Onken also went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Mason Long added an RBI single. Tre Cooper walked once and scored a run, while Aidan Swingle walked once.

Zeeland West 14, Union 6

Both the Zeeland West Dux and the Union Red Hawks had their offenses going on Thursday, but Zeeland West eventually prevailed 14-6.

Zeeland West tallied six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Kole Meeuwsen and Brendan Gabrion, a triple by Carter Hughes, and a double by Josh Agar.

Zach Schwartz was credited with the victory for the Dux varsity baseball team. The ace surrendered two runs on four hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Zeeland West tallied nine hits on the night. Simon Moore and Josh Agar each had multiple hits for Zeeland West. Agar and Moore each managed two hits to lead the Dux. Zeeland West tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Moore led the way with four.

The Dux are now 11-13 (7-7 OK Green). The win tonight was the 200th career win for head coach, Adam Locker. 144 of the 200 wins have come as the head coach at Zeeland West. Up next, the Dux will face Wyoming for the final time this season on Friday. The first pitch is set for 4:15p.

SOFTBALL

Hamilton earns sweep of East GR in two mercy-rule games

The Hawkeyes won two games in a big way Thursday. In the first game, Hamilton came away with a 16-0 win. Madie Jamrog tossed all three innings of the mercy-rule game, striking out seven while allowing just one hit. She went 4-for-4 at the plate as well with a home run and three RBIs. Megan Williams went 2-for-3 with a double and Kyra Kleinheksel went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

In the second game, Hamilton earned a massive 26-0 win. Kianna Vork got the win in the circle, tossing all three innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Raya VanderZwaag went 4-for-4 in that one with five RBIs and two doubles. Jamrog went 3-for4 with three RBIs and two extra-base hits. Tiernan Nykamp went 4-for-4 as well, with two doubles and Alysa Morgan went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

"We continue to grow as the season's biggest games get closer," said Hamilton coach Mark Behnke. "We are excited to play Saturday in the River Valley Mustang Classic."

TENNIS

Hamilton 7, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 1

Hamiton won in a big way Thursday afternoon. Sommer Lappinga earned the win at No. 1 singles by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 10-7. Isabelle Troost came out on top at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-2, 6-0. Natalie Grunst won 6-3,6-1 at No. 3 singles and Alyssa Franck wrapped up the singles sweep for the Hawkeyes with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Hamilton dropped No. 1 doubles, but Sydney Wedeven and Racquelle Burdick got back on track with a 6-4, 6-2 win in No. 2 doubles. Haylie Peterman and Joelle Boeskool won 6-1,6-1 and No. 3 doubles. Drew VanHouten and Maya Wettiaufer finished off the match with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in No. 4 doubles.