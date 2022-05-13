ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘I just didn’t want to die’: Midtown woman’s stolen car found after Arkansas shooting

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Two days after a terrifying carjacking in Midtown, the victim is one step closer to getting her car back.

The woman’s car and another vehicle stolen from Memphis were both discovered by Marion police following a shooting incident at the Crittenden County Courthouse.

Officers also captured two of her alleged attackers.

Shots fired in Arkansas leads to vehicles stolen from Memphis

“I’m extremely relieved, but I’m also so confused and not even knowing how to process everything that happened so quickly,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mybJT_0fcTA0P400

The young woman was carjacked Tuesday night by at least three masked men in a black SUV who appeared to be casing her Cooper-Young neighborhood.

“There was a car in front of me, and they pulled right next to me. I couldn’t go forward at all,” she said.

She said the masked men jumped out of their vehicle, pointed guns at her, and took her car, cell phone, and purse. She posted pictures of the stolen white Nissan Altima on social media to find it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWsMV_0fcTA0P400

“I just didn’t want to die. I didn’t want them to take me with them. The only thing I was thinking of was giving them whatever they wanted,” said the woman.

Marion police said Wednesday morning, they responded to a call about shots fired on Highway 77 near North Currie.

Investigators said cameras from the nearby Crittenden County Courthouse captured video of a Jeep Cherokee speeding away from the scene.

Man caught selling $8K in football gear stolen from Central High, police say

They located the Jeep at an abandoned house. They also found the white Altima and realized both vehicles had been stolen during armed carjackings in Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeT2l_0fcTA0P400
Abandoned house on Beech in Marion, AR

“I heard a few different cars were stolen the same night,” the woman said.

Officers also took two people into custody and said they had several stolen guns.

The victim said she hasn’t gotten her car back. She’s not sure if she wants to drive again and said she’s already taken measures to make her home safer.

“I’ve had so many different emotions in the past 48 hours. I don’t even know how to feel,” she said.

The accused carjackers are now facing charges in Arkansas and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Bystanders struck by gunfire when nephew targets uncle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after two people were shot Thursday. Officers responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. and found one man shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later found out that another man was shot and taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot at while leaving funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after officers said he shot at two people at a funeral on Saturday. One of the victims told officers she was leaving a funeral at R. Bernard Funeral Services when Jeremiah Hardy, 23, fired shots at their car. The victim then flagged down officers, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead following Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police said he was shot multiple times Sunday. The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Levi Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian crossing street killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday evening. Officers said James Jones, 37, was crossing Summer Avenue near Graham Street when he was hit by a vehicle. MPD said the unknown vehicle fled the scene east on Summer Avenue. Officers believe the the vehicle was a dark-colored Acura with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
City
Marion, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
WREG

South Bluff tenants outraged after 30 vehicle burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars in damage was caused at a downtown apartment complex after a rash of car break-ins overnight at the South Bluff apartments. Residents tell WREG that 30 vehicles were broke into Sunday morning in a matter of a few hours. “This is home and home is suppose to be safe,” one tenant […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in car with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Southeast Memphis Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road. MPD said they found one man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacking#Vehicles#Midtown#Violent Crime#Nissan#Jeep
WREG

Man fires shot in air near officer before chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault after officers say he fired a shot in the air as officers approached his vehicle and led them on a chase. The incident happened in March near South Third and Rollins Road when an officer noticed the driver’s side door of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen admits to carjacking, leading police on chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is facing multiple charges after she admitted to being involved in a carjacking and leading police on a chase. Officers responded to a Midtown carjacking on May 12. When they arrived, four female victims told officers they were all sitting in one of the victim’s vehicle when three women approached […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Shots fired in Arkansas leads to vehicles stolen from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A shots fired call in Marion, Arkansas leads local authorities to find two stolen cars from Memphis. According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the shots fired call on Highway 77 near N. Currie on Wednesday before 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses and collected spent shell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jewelry, computers stolen from U of M campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for breaking into a building on the University of Memphis campus. Police say a man broke into a business near the University of Memphis Athletic Office Building May 3. The man reportedly stole multiple computers and athletic rings. Memphis Police say surveillance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in fatal Hickory Hill hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle Friday night in Hickory Hill. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road. Police said the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while lying in the roadway. Officers identified the victim as 29-year-old Demarco Watt. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Church building fire caused by possible arson: MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church building behind Elliston Baptist Church in East Memphis was caught on fire Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened around 4 p.m. and was caused by possible arson. The building that burned don had recently been sold to the Buenas Nuevas Church. “Our plan was to tear it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

One person killed in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run. Demarco Watt was killed last night and investigators saying he was lying on the roadway near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road. The suspect sped away from the scene in a vehicle police say may...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy