ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

A new PE Program at Righetti High School is helping students get healthy

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyJ1q_0fcT9oFl00

ORCUTT, Calif.- A new Physical Eduction Program at Righetti High School is shaping students up for a healthy life style after the pandemic.

The program is a year long class. That involves different workouts from cardio to resistance training.

The class has shown results in body composition especially within the first two months of the second semester.


“I hope that they use this for the rest of their lives. We talk about nutrition, what to eat, what not to eat, and then resistance training, how to do it and what equipment to use,” said Scott Nickason a PE teacher at Righetti.

“It's helped me a lot. I've probably lost a few pounds and then gained muscle," said Isabella Alvarez as Freshman at Righetti.

The post A new PE Program at Righetti High School is helping students get healthy appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Culinary student at Allan Hancock College offers creative recipes at Food Share Distribution for those in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Patrica Hayden started cooking for the weekly Food Share Distribution at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. “I’m here taking food that we get for free and I turn it into recipes sothat way the students know how to use the food," said Hayden. The culinary student of Allan Hancock College The post Culinary student at Allan Hancock College offers creative recipes at Food Share Distribution for those in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande Woman’s Club awards scholarships to local students

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande presented $15 thousand in scholarships to local students at a luncheon Friday. Five seniors from Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High Schools were awarded scholarships, as well as six students who are continuing their college educations. The money comes from three fundraisers held throughout the year, The post Arroyo Grande Woman’s Club awards scholarships to local students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orcutt, CA
Lifestyle
City
Orcutt, CA
Orcutt, CA
Education
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Education
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero High School Athletes of the Week

All coaches at Atascadero High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who were standouts at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Coaches may contact Beth Brennan at beth@accesspublishing.com. Thank you to our sponsors of...
ATASCADERO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Daughter, mother, father graduate from BC on same day

The family that studies together graduates together. It happened Thursday at Bakersfield College when a 19-year-old student-athlete from east Bakersfield received her diploma along with not one but both of her parents. For daughter Nayeli Fonseca, receiving an associate degree in early childhood education and human services was the logical...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for Six Puppies

Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Pe Program#Righetti High School
News Channel 3-12

NatureTrack holds free event for wheelchair-users to explore Freedom Trax, a motorized device to self-propel different terrains

NatureTrack volunteers brought Freedom Trax devices to Goleta Beach on Sunday to offer wheelchair users a free opportunity to explore the self-propelled vehicle that can cross dry and wet sand and trails. The post NatureTrack holds free event for wheelchair-users to explore Freedom Trax, a motorized device to self-propel different terrains appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Longtime Inland Empire physician is honored with a Spirit Award

Longtime Inland Empire physician and philanthropist Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela was among those honored at the State Legislature recently with a Spirit Award from the California Latino Legislative Caucus. Valenzuela is the director of obstetrics and gynecology at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s Department of Women’s Health in Colton. He also operates...
COLTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Education
truecrimedaily

California P.E. teacher and coach accused of giving drugs to football players

IRVINE, Calif. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old teacher and coach was arrested recently after allegedly providing drugs to football players at the school. According to KTLA-TV, Anthony Fullman, who works at Portola High School as a part-time physical education teacher and assistant coach of the football team, allegedly gave Adderall to a few players on the team. School staff reportedly notified police about the allegations on Monday, May 9.
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard Mayor warns community about fentanyl

OXNARD, Calif.-A death in the family inspired Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza to write a letter to the editor about fentanyl. The mayor's letter was recently published in the Ventura County Star. "In fact, I just lost a nephew who lives up in the Madera, Merced area and fentanyl is an opiate that is really devastating The post Oxnard Mayor warns community about fentanyl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Unified hears final pandemic update

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board heard its 40th COVID-19 update, and Chief Operating Officer Steve Venz said its the last pandemic update. Venz said it is now in the endemic stage and that updates will be as needed. He said the district will still work with the state and The post Santa Barbara Unified hears final pandemic update appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy