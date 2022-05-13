Troubling trend: Certain cancers on the rise at younger ages, researchers say

Dr. Kim Strickland, breast cancer oncologist with Novant Health

CHARLOTTE — Cancer researchers say more people are getting certain cancers at younger ages than the previous generation.

[ALSO READ: Atrium Health PINK DAY: Breast cancer resources]

A graph from the National Cancer Institute shows the rate of cancer in people aged 15 to 39 has gone up almost 30% since the 1980s.

On Monday at 6 a.m., Channel 9 speaks with some cancer patients about their journey to healing, and an oncologist about why researchers are seeing the rise and what can be done to lower the risk.

(Watch the video below: Colleagues, loved ones rally around local doctor battling stage 4 colon cancer)

Colleagues, loved ones rally around local doctor battling stage 4 colon cancer

©2022 Cox Media Group