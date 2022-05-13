ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Troubling trend: Certain cancers on the rise at younger ages, researchers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LePkr_0fcT9UY700
Dr. Kim Strickland, breast cancer oncologist with Novant Health

CHARLOTTE — Cancer researchers say more people are getting certain cancers at younger ages than the previous generation.

[ALSO READ: Atrium Health PINK DAY: Breast cancer resources]

A graph from the National Cancer Institute shows the rate of cancer in people aged 15 to 39 has gone up almost 30% since the 1980s.

On Monday at 6 a.m., Channel 9 speaks with some cancer patients about their journey to healing, and an oncologist about why researchers are seeing the rise and what can be done to lower the risk.

(Watch the video below: Colleagues, loved ones rally around local doctor battling stage 4 colon cancer)

Colleagues, loved ones rally around local doctor battling stage 4 colon cancer

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

Doctors want you to know about head and neck cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the National Cancer Institute head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in America. April was Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a month to raise awareness that these cancers exist. Health experts say head and neck cancer is more common...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WRAL News

Doctors: NC woman youngest in US to get rare heart surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For three years, Kristiana Rigney, a dirt-bike-riding, soccer-playing, hunting-and-fishing outdoors enthusiast from Mooresville, couldn’t catch her breath after the simplest movement. She couldn’t sleep either, as her heart raced at 180 to 190 beats per minute, about the average heart rate of world-class runners in...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancers#Channel 9
power98fm.com

The First Lunar Eclipse In Three Years Will Happen In NC Tonight

I don’t know why I’m a fanatic of watching the eclipse, but baby I am. Tonight a full lunar eclipse will take place in NC. For the first time in three years, a full lunar eclipse will happen and I’m going to give you the details on the times and how you can watch it. There are some things that happen in the sky that you need a telescope to see, but this instance won’t be one of those. If it’s cloudy, that may obstruct your view a bit, but hopefully it’s not too cloudy.
ASTRONOMY
qcnerve.com

5 Things To Know: Atrium Health Announces Blockbuster Merger

Atrium Health announced Wednesday that it will merge with Midwestern health-care company Advocate Aurora Health to create Advocate Health, doubling the size of each respective company to become the fifth largest health-care organization in the country. While local facilities will keep the Atrium Health branding, altogether Aurora will run 67...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
wccbcharlotte.com

Is It Better To Buy Or Rent?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be better to rent than buy when it comes to housing. While rent is rising nationwide, home sales are rising faster and higher. That’s according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis of current housing trends. The increase means it’ll take longer for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSAV News 3

Innocent game of hide and seek results in brain injury

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — This past Mother’s Day, Riley Bacon was playing hide and seek with her mom. Her parents could’ve never imagined a simple game could almost take their daughter’s life.  “She stopped and turned around and looked behind the door and her mom was like boo,” says Rylie’s father, Mitchell Bacon. “When she […]
SAVANNAH, GA
kiss951.com

Discussions Resume About Legalizing Medical Marijuana In North Carolina

While some states across the country have had medical and recreational marijuana legal for years here in the south things are a bit different. I’m not here to say if that’s right or wrong, just the case. Evidenced by the fact that a few short years ago you couldn’t purchase alcohol on Sundays before noon. But as with that, things can evolve and change. So can/will medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina? Well, the state may be one step closer.
POLITICS
WCNC

4 unexpected ways you're wasting money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From getting gasoline to getting groceries, everything is more expensive these days which is why tracking your spending is crucial to stay within your budget. Here are 4 ways you’re wasting money:. 1. Paying ATM fees. A few dollars here and there in fees might...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy