Bodybuilding legend Phil Heath recently shared a short workout clip. Heath is one of the greatest bodybuilders and won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title seven times in his career from 2010 to 2017. The only two bodybuilders to have more wins are Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney (Eight Mr. Olympia wins). The 42-year-old was dethroned by the late Shawn Rhoden at the 2018 Olympia. However, he continued to hover around the top spot and finished third at the 2020 Olympia. He has not competed as a professional bodybuilder since that event.

