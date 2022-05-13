ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Applebee's workers protest wages raised only for employees in predominantly white neighborhoods

ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACFtt_0fcT9Lqo00

Some city restaurant workers protested in Manhattan what they say are racially biased wage raises.

Applebee's employees claim the company unfairly increased wages at locations in predominantly white neighborhoods.

Staff working at the Harlem location and in the Bronx are now earning $5-7 less per hour than workers at the Midtown Manhattan location, according to the employees.

Restaurant workers rallied outside of an Applebee's and IHOP shareholders meeting on Central Park South Thursday to demand changes in pay practices.

Comments / 27

Charlesia Brown
3d ago

I would just ask for a transfer to the Manhattan location 🤣. But seriously, poor neighborhoods don't tip as well and rent is cheaper. This is all business and probably more motivated by economics than race. Manhattan is a busy location. Keep your workers somewhat happy to come to work and maybe they'll work harder. I guess they'd rather lose their workers in the outer boroughs due to a walkout or strike than to allow the Manhattan location to close. That says a lot about they're priorities.

Reply
8
David Bright
2d ago

look at all these privileged thinkers with their racist comments. at least it's easy to tell who the purveyors of racism in America are. privileged thinking descendants of Europeans.

Reply(1)
6
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

