Jackson, MS

Here's what to know about high school graduations in the Jackson metro area

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Thousands of high school graduates from the Class of 2022 will be celebrated starting this week and continuing into early June.

Here are details and about when and where graduations will be held in the Jackson metro area. The graduations are listed in order of when they are scheduled and by school district.

Rankin County Public Schools

Florence High School: May 13, 7 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Pisgah High School: May 13, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Richland High School: May 16, 6 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Puckett High School: May 17, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Northwest Rankin High School: May 17, 6:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Brandon High School: May 17, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, 3090 Highway 18, Brandon

McLaurin High School: May 18, 6 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Learning Center: May 19, 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Center, 200 School Road, Brandon

Pelahatchie High School: May 19, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

GED: May 24, 6:30 p.m., Brandon High School multipurpose room, 3090 Highway 18, Brandon

Hinds County Public Schools

Raymond High School: May 24, 2 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Terry High School: May 24, 4 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Students from the Main Street Restart Center, the school district's alternative school, can participate in one graduation ceremonies if they meet graduation requirements, said Superintendent Delesicia Martin.

Madison County Public Schools

Velma Jackson High: May 20, 7 p.m., VJHS football stadium, 200 Loring Road, Camden

Madison Central High School: May 21, 9 a.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Ridgeland High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Germantown High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Jackson Public Schools

Murrah High School: May 31, 1 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Provine High School: May 31, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Jim Hill High School: May 31, 4 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Callaway High School: June 1, 1:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Forest Hill High School: June 1, 3 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Wingfield High School: June 1, 4:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Lanier High School: June 1, 6 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Students from the Capital City Alternative School, the district's alternative school, can participate their home school's graduation ceremony if they meet graduation requirements, said Sherwin Johnson, a spokesman for Jackson Public Schools.

Twenty-two students from the inaugural class of the JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School graduated May 1 with their Associate of Arts Degree and college credits from Tougaloo College.

Johnson said the early college students can also attend the ceremonies on May 31 and June 1.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Here's what to know about high school graduations in the Jackson metro area

Alcorn State Sports

41 Student-Athletes Earn Degrees in Saturday's Commencement Ceremony

LORMAN, Miss. A total of 41 current and former Alcorn State University student-athletes had degrees conferred on Saturday's 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony inside the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex. Included in the graduates are four Braves who completed their master's degrees – Ty'mesha Nabors from women's track and field; Kyle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi revises eviction law that judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippiscoreboard.com

CHRIS LOVE TAKES OVER AT GERMANTOWN AS BOYS BASKETBALL COACH, WANTS TO TURN PROGRAM INTO WINNER LIKE HE DID AT VELMA JACKSON – By Robert Wilson

Chris Love won one state championship as Velma Jackson’s boys basketball coach and finished runner-up twice in his five years at the Northeast Madison County school. Now, Love will try to win a state championship at Class 6A Germantown. Love has been named the new boys basketball coach at...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
WJTV 12

4 Smalls Sliders to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, May 12, leaders with Smalls Sliders announced that four locations in the Jackson metro area will be built.  The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Matt Gallagher and son, Zack Gallagher. Matt is also owner of four Walk-On’s restaurants including a top performer in Ridgeland. “The combination […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fertile Ground Brewery celebrates grand opening in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fertile Ground Brewery is a new addition to the Belhaven Town Center Development project. The grand opening was held on Friday, May 13. “The name started with a TEDx event back in 2014 that was themed fertile ground. This idea that Mississippi, and Jackson in particular, have everything they need to […]
JACKSON, MS
