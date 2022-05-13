Here's what to know about high school graduations in the Jackson metro area

Thousands of high school graduates from the Class of 2022 will be celebrated starting this week and continuing into early June.

Here are details and about when and where graduations will be held in the Jackson metro area. The graduations are listed in order of when they are scheduled and by school district.

Rankin County Public Schools

Florence High School: May 13, 7 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Pisgah High School: May 13, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Richland High School: May 16, 6 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Puckett High School: May 17, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Northwest Rankin High School: May 17, 6:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Brandon High School: May 17, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, 3090 Highway 18, Brandon

McLaurin High School: May 18, 6 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

Learning Center: May 19, 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Center, 200 School Road, Brandon

Pelahatchie High School: May 19, 7 p.m., Clyde Muse Center, 515 County Place Parkway, Pearl

GED: May 24, 6:30 p.m., Brandon High School multipurpose room, 3090 Highway 18, Brandon

Hinds County Public Schools

Raymond High School: May 24, 2 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Terry High School: May 24, 4 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Students from the Main Street Restart Center, the school district's alternative school, can participate in one graduation ceremonies if they meet graduation requirements, said Superintendent Delesicia Martin.

Madison County Public Schools

Velma Jackson High: May 20, 7 p.m., VJHS football stadium, 200 Loring Road, Camden

Madison Central High School: May 21, 9 a.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Ridgeland High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Germantown High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Jackson Public Schools

Murrah High School: May 31, 1 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Provine High School: May 31, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Jim Hill High School: May 31, 4 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Callaway High School: June 1, 1:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Forest Hill High School: June 1, 3 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Wingfield High School: June 1, 4:30 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Lanier High School: June 1, 6 p.m., Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson

Students from the Capital City Alternative School, the district's alternative school, can participate their home school's graduation ceremony if they meet graduation requirements, said Sherwin Johnson, a spokesman for Jackson Public Schools.

Twenty-two students from the inaugural class of the JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School graduated May 1 with their Associate of Arts Degree and college credits from Tougaloo College.

Johnson said the early college students can also attend the ceremonies on May 31 and June 1.

